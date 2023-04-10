Pakistan Stock Exchange Remains Plagued by Volatility and Uncertainty – OpEd – Eurasia Review





The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced volatility during the week ended 07 April 2023 due to economic uncertainty, further exacerbated by the political tensions that have persisted in the country. However, the market showed some resistance and moved into positive territory on Wednesday when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised rates less than expected by 100 basis points to 21%, contrary to market expectations. an increase of 200 basis points. News feeds from a Saudi Arabian insurance company worth US$2 billion were mainly instrumental in boosting investor confidence. However, news of the cancellation of a planned visit by finance ministers to the United States for the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank has once again shaken investor confidence, causing the market to close in red during the last trading session. The market closed almost flat. Additionally, market participation improved, rising 19.4% WoW, with average daily trading volume reported at 110.2 million shares, up from 92.3 million shares a year ago. week. Other major news feeds of the week include: 1) the country’s foreign exchange reserves eroded by $56 million, 2) inflation in March hit 35.4%, the highest since 1965, the Pakistan went to war with India, 3) China renewed a $2 billion loan, 4) the trade deficit in the first nine months of the current fiscal year has shrunk to $22.9 billion year-on-year, 5) GoP raised PKR 2.24 trillion through Treasury bill auctions, 6) FBR suffered a massive shortfall of PKR 304 billion in the July-March period. By sector, Modarabas, Woolen and Miscellaneous emerged as the best performers. On the other hand, Tobacco, Leather & Tanneries and Mutual Funds were among the worst performers. In terms of flows, sales were led by insurance companies with a net sale of US$4.8 million. Individuals absorbed the bulk of the sales with a net purchase of US$2.7 million. The best performing certificates were: SML, PSEL, FATIMA, EPCL and BNWM, while the laggards included: PAKT, MUREB, AIRLINK, EFUG and HCAR. The market is expected to remain jittery until there is a clear picture on the IMF front, news of the finance ministers’ visit being canceled has further added to the uncertainty on this. If the political tension eases, market confidence can also be restored. Until then, investors are advised to take a cautious approach when building new positions. Analysts continue to favor stocks with dollar-denominated revenue streams, i.e. the technology and E&P sectors, to hedge against currency risks.

