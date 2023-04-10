RUTH SUNDERLAND: A New York Fairy Tale

Matt Moulding, the muscular Mancunian founder of THG, formerly known as The Hut Group, doesn’t look like a victim.

Far from it, especially in photographs of the multi-millionaire online health and beauty boss with his mahogany-tanned torso on display.

This is the archetypal story of social mobility. Coming from an ordinary background, growing up in a house with an outhouse, he created THG through his hard work and business. Yet in social media blogging, he has turned grievance into a corporate art form.

His resentment is directed in particular against the business establishment and the stock market in the United Kingdom, the country where he built his business and made his fortune.

It’s an understatement to describe THG’s performance on the London stock market since floating in 2020 as disappointing. The shares are trading at 65p, having peaked near 8. Molding’s response is to adopt a siege mentality, a ‘THG against the global mindset’, in his own words.

No nirvana: the majority of UK companies that have been introduced in the US since 2012 have seen their value drop by 40% on average

His main reproach, much repeated, is the regret of having listed THG on the London Stock Exchange instead of New York.

“The way we have been treated since joining the London Stock Exchange has only fueled our insatiable fighting spirit. It’s definitely not an experience I would recommend,” as he puts it. This bashing of the UK is common in the tech world. Only here, apparently, are asset managers awkward enough to annoy founders by inquiring about things like earnings or dividends before committing their savers’ money.

Molding’s belief seems to be that THG was blocked by retrograde elements in Britain and would have thrived as it deserved had it only been listed in the United States.

Wait a minute. Maybe he should talk to Nick Jones, the founder of Soho House, which floated on Wall Street in 2021. Shares have more than halved since.

Perhaps a chinwag with Sir Richard Branson? His Nasdaq-listed Virgin Orbit satellite business just over a year ago came with a big taradiddle, including a 70ft rocket landing in Times Square.

That didn’t stop the stock price from plummeting after a failed satellite launch in January. The company is now under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. How about the experience of Stephen Fitzpatrick, the entrepreneur behind energy company Ovo, whose Vertical Aerospace flying taxi business has plummeted nearly 85% since floating in the US?

Then there’s Dr Ali Parsa, the British-Iranian entrepreneur who listed his company Babylon Healthcare on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 only to see it plummet from around $3 billion to just over $100 million.

These companies are different, from THG and from each other. Clearly, individual factors are at play behind their experiences. But it does suggest that the idea that THG would definitely have done better in New York should be taken with a serving of sodium chloride.

The majority of UK companies introduced in the US since 2012 have seen their value drop by 40% on average.

Molding’s narrative taps into a deeper undercurrent that paints the UK as an anti-entrepreneurial, old-fashioned nation.

It’s true, Britain has failed to develop a vibrant tech sector, in part because we foolishly allowed some of our best companies to be sold off to foreign predators.

But denigrating the London market will not help and New York is not nirvana.