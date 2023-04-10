Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 28, 2023 in New York City.

The S&P 500 fell on Monday as fears of a recession grew on Wall Street, and investors eagerly awaited key inflation data this week.

The broader index slipped 0.65%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 15 points, or 0.05%. The Nasdaq Composite lagged, falling 1.26%.

Tech stocks struggled, with shares of Apple falling 1.9% and Google-parent Alphabets slipping 1.7%.You’re here shares fell 3.6% after the company said he would cut prices again on some electric vehicles.

Markets are coming off a choppy week as investors digest signs of a weakening labor market. However, the March jobs report released on Friday showed a resilient economy and subdued inflation, which pushed stock futures and Treasury yields higher. The New York Stock Exchange was closed for Good Friday.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 236,000 for the month, roughly in line with the Dow Jones estimate of 238,000, the Labor Department reported. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, against expectations that it would remain the previous month at 3.6%.

According to Jason Pride, chief investment officer of Private Wealth at Glenmede, the data is in line with expectations of a slow recession unfolding in the United States which does not indicate an immediate resolution of inflation problems.

“As such, the odds of another quarter-point rate hike in May should increase as the data does not appear to warrant a Fed pause,” he added.

Investors are expecting a busy week of economic data, including the latest Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index data due out on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, which will be essential for determine if or when the Fed will pause or end its rate hike. campaign.

“We think the stock market needs economic goldilocks, a bit of a slowdown to continue to calm inflation expectations, but not too much to spark ‘hard landing’ fears,” wrote Tavis C. McCourt of Raymond James in a Sunday note.

They will also receive the first batch of companies reporting their first quarter financial results. Tilray Brands kicks off on Monday. The big banks JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo And Citigroup will report on Friday.