Government, SEO works well to bring changes to the stock market





TEHRAN – Secretary General of Irans Securities Exchange Brokers Association (SEBA) said the government and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) have worked well to bring changes to the stock market in the last Iranian calendar year 1401 ( ending March 20). Mohammad-Reza Dehqani Ahmad-Abad added that these measures can bring good returns in the first half of 1402, but steps must be taken to eliminate long-term stock market concerns. In an interview conducted by IRNA, Dehqani offered a solution to improve the stock market situation in 1402 and said: If shareholders can be assured that there will be no interference in the market mechanism, then we we can hope for an improvement in the market situation. He mentioned the possibility of changes in the type of pricing of goods as well as the removal of compulsory pricing from the country’s economy and said: However the market determined rate may be officially recognized, it does not no doubt that speculative money will be collected and attracted to the capital market. This question, while helping the economy of the country, can prevent the destructive growth of parallel markets, which has no other result than to harm the economy. According to Dehqani, these solutions fall under the authority of the government, which can give guarantees to shareholders with their decisions. The Secretary General of Irans Securities Exchange Brokers Association further reiterated: If shareholders are confident that there will be no interference in stock trading, we can hope for a change in stock trading; In this situation, the capital market will perform better than other parallel markets not only in 1402 but also in the years to come. MY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/483503/Government-SEO-work-well-to-make-changes-in-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related