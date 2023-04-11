Business
Monthly business survey: March 2023
Our series of podcasts to accompany the NAB Monthly Business Survey continues, giving you a 10-minute summary of key survey developments this month. Listen now.
If you’re listening on a mobile device, click listen in the browser.
Insight
Business conditions continued to show resilience in March, declining slightly but remaining well above the long-term average. Trading conditions remain very high, indicating that businesses continue to experience strong demand, and conditions are generally strong across states and sectors. Business confidence appears to have stabilized but remains below long-term averages at -1 index point with deeper negatives in retail and wholesale trade. Importantly, price and cost growth measures showed some easing in March. Growth in labor costs and growth in purchasing costs have moderated after remaining in January and February at very high levels, and measures of producer price growth have also declined, although they remain well above normal growth rates, with retail prices increasing by 1.6% in equivalent quarterly terms (down 2%). These results confirm expectations that inflation likely peaked in the fourth quarter, with the full first-quarter CPI expected to show some improvement when the data is released later in April. Yet the rate of price growth and underlying pressures remain well above normal levels, and any moderation in inflation should be gradual and there is still much to be done to bring inflation back into the target range of the RBA.
Comments from NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster
Economic conditions eased by 2 points (not rounded) to +16 index points in March, remaining well above the long-term average. Employment fell 2 points to +10 index points and profitability fell 1 point to +13 index points, while business conditions were broadly stable (unrounded) – but still very high +26 index points.
Business conditions have been resilient, declining slowly over the past few months but remaining well above their long-term average, said NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster. Trading conditions are particularly strong, indicating that businesses continue to face strong demand, and conditions are generally strong across states and sectors.
Business confidence rose by 3 points to -1 index point. There was a broad-based improvement in confidence, led by manufacturing (up 8 points), while mining and construction fell slightly. In terms of trend, confidence was still negative in retail, wholesale and finance, trade and real estate, but confidence was positive in all other industries. Across all states, only Qld was trending below zero.
Confidence appears to have stabilised, but remains below average at -1 index point. said Mr. Oster. Confidence was particularly weak in retail and wholesale trade, likely reflecting that businesses are worried about the lifespan of consumer spending.
Leading indicators were little changed. Futures orders rose slightly, up 1pt to +4 index points, as much of February’s decline in wholesale trade was reversed. Capacity utilization fell 0.1%, but remained well above average at 85.1%.
Price and cost growth slowed somewhat in March. Labor cost growth was 1.9% quarterly, versus 2.6% in February, and purchasing cost growth was 1.8%, versus 3% . Overall price growth was 1.2% (vs. 1.6%) and inflation in the retail sector was 1.6% (vs. 2%).
Oster says there are encouraging signs that some of the upstream cost pressures that have driven inflation so far are easing significantly, particularly in non-labour inputs. . Labor cost growth has also eased from its peak in July, but with a very tight labor market, the outlook for wage pressure could remain a factor.
Importantly, producer price growth in key consumer-facing sectors, such as retail, leisure and personal services, also eased in March, Oster said. This is consistent with our view that inflation likely peaked in the fourth quarter, but will remain elevated in the first quarter when the full quarterly CPI is released.
Overall, the survey suggests the economy is holding up and indicates that there has been some deceleration in inflation, although there is still a long way to go to bring inflation back into range. RBA target and that growth could be more volatile from there.
For more information, please see the NAB Monthly Business Survey (March 2023)
|
Sources
2/ https://business.nab.com.au/monthly-business-survey-march-2023-59306/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Highly classified Pentagon documents were leaked, infuriating US officials
- Immunizations, quarantines and masks remain key to public safety this winter
- Macron’s comments on Taiwan raise questions about EU global relations
- Cary Elwes also thinks Tom Cruise saved Hollywood
- No. 21 USC Baseball receives Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – Spring Taste Test Solutions
- China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu
- Salman Khan sport gold and diamond watch worth Rs
- Is it okay for men to wear a skirt? Yes, the answer is always yes
- How brands and influencers can make the most of the relationship
- Looking for participants for BEYOND demo day TechNode
- Marseille building collapse: Six bodies found under rubble in French city