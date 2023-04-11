Monthly business survey: March 2023

Our series of podcasts to accompany the NAB Monthly Business Survey continues, giving you a 10-minute summary of key survey developments this month. Listen now.

If you’re listening on a mobile device, click listen in the browser.

Insight

Business conditions continued to show resilience in March, declining slightly but remaining well above the long-term average. Trading conditions remain very high, indicating that businesses continue to experience strong demand, and conditions are generally strong across states and sectors. Business confidence appears to have stabilized but remains below long-term averages at -1 index point with deeper negatives in retail and wholesale trade. Importantly, price and cost growth measures showed some easing in March. Growth in labor costs and growth in purchasing costs have moderated after remaining in January and February at very high levels, and measures of producer price growth have also declined, although they remain well above normal growth rates, with retail prices increasing by 1.6% in equivalent quarterly terms (down 2%). These results confirm expectations that inflation likely peaked in the fourth quarter, with the full first-quarter CPI expected to show some improvement when the data is released later in April. Yet the rate of price growth and underlying pressures remain well above normal levels, and any moderation in inflation should be gradual and there is still much to be done to bring inflation back into the target range of the RBA.

Comments from NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster

Economic conditions eased by 2 points (not rounded) to +16 index points in March, remaining well above the long-term average. Employment fell 2 points to +10 index points and profitability fell 1 point to +13 index points, while business conditions were broadly stable (unrounded) – but still very high +26 index points.

Business conditions have been resilient, declining slowly over the past few months but remaining well above their long-term average, said NAB Chief Economist Alan Oster. Trading conditions are particularly strong, indicating that businesses continue to face strong demand, and conditions are generally strong across states and sectors.

Business confidence rose by 3 points to -1 index point. There was a broad-based improvement in confidence, led by manufacturing (up 8 points), while mining and construction fell slightly. In terms of trend, confidence was still negative in retail, wholesale and finance, trade and real estate, but confidence was positive in all other industries. Across all states, only Qld was trending below zero.

Confidence appears to have stabilised, but remains below average at -1 index point. said Mr. Oster. Confidence was particularly weak in retail and wholesale trade, likely reflecting that businesses are worried about the lifespan of consumer spending.

Leading indicators were little changed. Futures orders rose slightly, up 1pt to +4 index points, as much of February’s decline in wholesale trade was reversed. Capacity utilization fell 0.1%, but remained well above average at 85.1%.

Price and cost growth slowed somewhat in March. Labor cost growth was 1.9% quarterly, versus 2.6% in February, and purchasing cost growth was 1.8%, versus 3% . Overall price growth was 1.2% (vs. 1.6%) and inflation in the retail sector was 1.6% (vs. 2%).

Oster says there are encouraging signs that some of the upstream cost pressures that have driven inflation so far are easing significantly, particularly in non-labour inputs. . Labor cost growth has also eased from its peak in July, but with a very tight labor market, the outlook for wage pressure could remain a factor.

Importantly, producer price growth in key consumer-facing sectors, such as retail, leisure and personal services, also eased in March, Oster said. This is consistent with our view that inflation likely peaked in the fourth quarter, but will remain elevated in the first quarter when the full quarterly CPI is released.

Overall, the survey suggests the economy is holding up and indicates that there has been some deceleration in inflation, although there is still a long way to go to bring inflation back into range. RBA target and that growth could be more volatile from there.

For more information, please see the NAB Monthly Business Survey (March 2023)