Business
Fight hunger. Change of spark. celebrates its 10th year of helping to feed communities nationwide
Serving communities is central to Walmart’s goal of helping people save money and live better lives. We believe that every family deserves access to healthy options, which is why we aim to expand access to healthy, affordable foods.
Our annual Fight hunger. Change of spark. The campaign is one way we work to close the hunger gap, and this year we are celebrating 10 campaignse year. To this day, our fight against hunger. Change of spark. The campaigns have helped generate more than $165 million for Feeding America and local food banks across the country, helping to secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for those facing hunger.
The campaigns go beyond our ongoing donations of unsold food (since 2006, Walmart stores, Sams clubs and fulfillment centers have donated over 7 billion pounds of food to Feeding America) and philanthropic grants to Feeding America (over $13 million awarded in fiscal year 2023 alone) to support retail food rescue, cold chain capacity, and innovative technology solutions that improve food security in communities.
One meal at a time
While the fight against hunger. Change of spark. The campaign is just one facet of our ongoing partnership with Feeding America, it’s essential, especially for our neighbors who don’t know where or when they’ll find their next meal.
From April 10 through May 8, we partnered with our Walmart and Sams Club associates, customers, members and 34 vendors to support the Feeding America network of 200 local food banks, each paired with our Walmart and Sams Club facilities across the WE
We invite customers and members to fight hunger in their own communities through donations at checkout or when they purchase participating items at stores, clubs or online, vendors will donate the equivalent cash of at least one meal ($0.10) to a Feeding America bank member with each purchase of a qualifying item at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) with each purchase of a qualifying item at Sams Club .
Funds raised through Fight Hunger. Change of spark. help the Feeding America network of local food banks reach those facing hunger through a variety of means, including but not limited to food and grocery programs such as drive-thru, childcare mobile and school dining, as well as programs tailored specifically to children and the elderly.
To learn more about this year’s campaign, how it works, and how even a dollar can help provide 10 meals* to a family in need, click here.
Fight hunger, all year round
Beyond the fight against hunger. Change of spark. campaign, the scale of Walmart positions us to have a meaningful impact on the issues of food insecurity in the United States.
With over 5,000 stores, clubs, and grocery pick-up locations (within 10 miles of 90% of Americans) as well as home delivery, we provide access to nutritious food at low cost.
In addition to our contributions to the Feeding Americas network of local food banks, the Walmart Foundation provides philanthropic grants to many organizations to help them reach underserved communities (for example, a grant to the American Heart Association helped entrepreneurs Community Foods in Atlanta and Chicago grows over 186,000 pounds of fresh food in low-income communities).
To educate about nutrition and build the confidence needed to make healthier choices, we have developed nutrition standards and labeling for Walmart products (for example, our great for you icon). The Walmart Foundation has invested in culturally appropriate nutrition education programs (for example, a grant to Sesame Workshop supports bilingual resources to help families promote healthy eating).
To create a stronger voice for healthier eating and food security, as well as to accelerate the exchange of best practices between groups focused on access to healthy food, the Walmart Foundation has created a community of practice which includes nearly 50 organisations, including leading NGOs. We also advocate directly at the local and national level for positive change. Fight hunger. Change of spark. is part of this movement.
Learn more about our efforts to increase access to healthy and affordable food here.
*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 Feeding America Guaranteed Meals on behalf of local member food banks.
