How brands and influencers can make the most of the relationship

Even though companies are devoting a growing share of their marketing budgets to paying social media influencers to tout their products, researchers know little about the tactic’s effectiveness or its overall impact on influencers, their followers, and their partner brands. . So a team of researchers decided to investigate. HBS Assistant Professor Shunyuan Zhang and PhD student Magie Cheng analyzed more than 85,000 influencer videos posted on YouTube from August 2019 to August 2020. By comparing similar posts with and without paid promotions, they found that the streaming of influencers ‘a sponsored video made a significant number of subscribers doubt. authenticity and influencer drop. The study findings suggest several ways for influencers and brands, as well as the platforms hosting their content, to minimize the damage.

It’s a reality of marketing: people don’t like advertising. They fast-forward commercials from pre-recorded shows and pay premiums to avoid them on streaming services. Don’t people like it either when the influencers they follow on social media post endorsements of sponsored content for products they’ve been paid to do? A new study looks into the question.

Shunyuan Zhang, an assistant professor of marketing at Harvard Business School, and Magie Cheng, an HBS doctoral student, acknowledged that even though companies are devoting a growing share of their marketing budgets to sponsoring content on YouTube, Instagram and other platforms, very little research has been done to assess the effectiveness of the tactic or its overall impact on influencers, followers, platforms and brands. To investigate these questions, the researchers focused on the interaction between influencers and their followers. Polls showed some subscribers dislike sponsored content, but there was no hard evidence, Cheng said. Influencers understand that there may be a cost for them to do sponsored posts, but they don’t know how high it could be.

Zhang and Cheng identified 861 English-speaking YouTube influencers in the beauty and lifestyle category and analyzed the 85,669 videos they posted from August 2019 to August 2020. They collected engagement data on each video, how many people viewed or liked it and rated if it was sponsored (US). regulations require influencers to disclose paid arrangements). They also analyzed qualitative information, including the influencers’ voice, emotion and appearance, as well as the visual aesthetic of each video. They tracked each influencer’s subscriber count before and after each video was posted. To isolate the effect of sponsored content, they divided influencers into two groups, those who posted at least one paid promotional video during the study period and those who posted only organic, non-affiliate content. Next, they looked at what happened to influencers after posting a sponsored video compared to their unsponsored counterparts, who served as a control group.

According to the researchers, posting a sponsored video caused influencers to lose an average of 0.17% of their followers over the next three days. It may seem like an insignificant number, but over time it adds up: an influencer with 1.5 million followers who uploads 150 sponsored posts per year, the average among paid influencers in the study loses up to to 382,000 subscribers per year. Influencers track their follower numbers closely, and seeing that number drop can be painful: the rates they can charge sponsors are largely based on the size of their followers. Follower count is also a status marker in social media, even for people who aren’t influencers or trying to monetize a personal brand.

Minimize fallout

Influencers shouldn’t completely turn their backs on sponsored content, researchers say. But they need to be strategic about the partnerships they enter into; the wrong ones can erode their authenticity and cause followers to decamp. Three factors affected the extent to which influencers in the study were punished for paid promotions.

First, influencers with large audiences experienced greater impact than less popular influencers. They lost more followers, got fewer likes and comments, and received a higher proportion of negative comments. Influencers with smaller audiences often form stronger connections, researchers found, so their audiences are more receptive to sponsored content.

Second, sponsored content was less damaging when the product aligned with the kinds of things influencers typically touted in unpaid posts. Previous work by other researchers has found that similar fit issues come into play when companies use celebrity endorsers in social media and the like: the closer the product is to the celebrity’s area of ​​expertise, the more publicity is persuasive to viewers and the less appropriate it is. they must be sorry.

Third, sponsored posts featuring large, well-known brands elicited a stronger negative reaction than those promoting smaller, less visible brands. That makes sense, the researchers point out: Subscribers often appreciate discovering products they might not otherwise have heard of.

The results of the studies have clear implications for influencers. By recognizing that sponsored posts can cost them followers, understanding how many are likely to leave, and being aware of mitigating and aggravating factors, influencers can make smart decisions about how often to accept sponsorship offers, which brands to approve and the amount to be charged. They should carefully select products that naturally match their personality and presentation style and that subscribers will enjoy learning about. They should also consider whether the payment is substantial enough to offset the reputational damage. Cheng says the results confirm anecdotal concerns about paid content she’s heard from her influencer friends, some of whom are finding ways to counter the downsides. Whenever a friend posts a sponsored video, she immediately follows up with original content to give her fans something high-quality to keep them engaged, she explains. Zhang has several influencers among his MBA students, one of whom regretted a recent deal after reading the research. She told me, I wish I had known all this before accepting this sponsorship, Zhang said.

Brands can also benefit from the results. Instead of signing influencers who have many followers, as is often the case, they can partner with smaller influencers, whose followers are less likely to react negatively to the content. (Another reason to do this: smaller influencers generally charge less.) Brands also need to work hard to find influencers that are a natural fit for their products.

For platforms, the implications are less clear. Platforms like YouTube want to attract more users who will spend more time on the site. When people get tired of sponsored content and decide to unfollow an influencer, they can move that watch time to other YouTube videos or cut the time they spend on the site altogether.

The research may point to larger policy implications, Zhang notes. In a recent conversation she had with a company in China, where influencer marketing is more mature than in many other countries, including the United States, the company was concerned about relying too much on influencers. and that their usefulness as a marketing tool may decline. whether companies are flooding social media with sponsored content, a valid concern, she says.

Our research raises concerns about the sustainability of influencer marketing over the long term, concludes Zhang. This form of marketing depends on the reputation of influencers, so if brand endorsements are hurting them, the question remains to what extent companies can continue to profit from the tactic.

About research: Reputation Burning: Analyzing the Impact of Brand Sponsorship on Social Influencersby Mengjie (Magic) Cheng and Shunyuan Zhang (working document)

A version of this article originally appeared in the May-June 2023 issue of harvard business review.