The TSA checkpoint at Trenton-Mercer Airport is now equipped with new state-of-the-art 3D checkpoint scanners to improve explosives detection





TRENTON, NJ Two new state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanners that provide 3D imaging have been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Trenton-Mercer Airport, providing detection of critical explosives for screening hand luggage. The TSA remains committed to obtaining the best technology to enhance security and improve the screening experience, Thomas Carter, TSA Director of Federal Security for New Jersey, said shortly before TSA agents cut a bright blue ribbon to commemorate the addition of the new units to the airport. The use of CT technology by our officers greatly enhances our ability to detect threats at the checkpoint. Previously, our hand baggage screening technology used 2D images. CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat elements. One of two new CT scan units recently installed at Trenton-Mercer Airport. (TSA photo) The system applies sophisticated algorithms for explosives detection by creating a 3D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees on three axes for in-depth visual image analysis by a transportation security officer. This new technology creates such a clear picture of the contents of a bag that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by taking hundreds of images with an X-ray camera rotating around the conveyor belt to provide officers of the TSA three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag. It takes a few extra seconds for the TSA agent to view the image and rotate it to better understand its contents, but in most cases rotating the image allows the TSA agent to identify an item inside the bag and clean it without opening it for inspection. Checkpoint CT technology should reduce the number of baggage checks. However, if a bag requires further screening, a transportation security officer will inspect it to ensure that no threatening items are contained inside. CT units have a slightly smaller entrance tunnel and not all larger hand luggage will fit in the units. The TSA recommends that large carry-on bags be checked with the airline. Passengers using these machines in Trenton will be allowed to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on baggage. ###

