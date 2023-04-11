Stock market today: live updates

US stock futures rose on Tuesday as investors look to the release of economic data later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 54 points, or 0.16%. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.3%.

THE Dow added 101.23 points, or 0.3%, in Monday’s session. THE S&P500 edged up 0.1%, while technology Nasdaq Compound down 0.03%.

Investors appeared to be bracing for March readings of the Consumer Price Index, due Wednesday, and the Producer Price Index, Thursday. Both measures of inflation could provide additional insight into how the Federal Reserve might proceed with its rate hike campaign.

“The market is saying the peak of the tightening is behind us, and now the data needs to confirm that’s the direction we’re headed. And that can’t be determined until those data points start coming in on time. But I think that’s what the market expects,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

Additionally, Wall Street is heading into another season of earnings announcements, with several major U.S. banks due to release their earnings reports for the first time since the series of banking crises in March.

“I think this earnings season will be interesting, especially with the big financial institutions and how they view the current threats, given [not only] the failures that we had last month, but also the lending standards that were already tightening before,” Buchanan added.

“I think it will open a window on [whether] they would make adjustments in an environment that seems, at least on the surface, much less optimistic than three months ago.”

In other economic releases, the National Federation of Independent Business will release the latest results from its Small Business Index before the market opens.

Stay tuned for appearances from a few regional Federal Reserve chairs on Tuesday: Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari , will speak.