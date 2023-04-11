The art market rebounds but only at the top | Smart News





Last year, many high-profile art sales made headlines: Andy Warhol’s iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe, for example, fetched $195 million, becoming the most important 20th century painting. most expensive ever sold at auction. That momentum, however, existed primarily at the high end of the art market, according to a new report. In the lower levels, the picture was more complicated. People thought it would return to normal in 2022, but the market is markedly different, says economist Clare McAndrew.New York Times Scott Reyburn. The high end has exploded. He squeezed the bottom end. McAndrew writes the annual report Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report, which analyzes sales made through private auction houses and merchants. While auctions are largely public, information on dealer sales comes from a survey, which had around 1,300 respondents this year. When the pandemic hit, the report found that global art sales dropped to record lows in 2020. The market restored in 2021 and 2022, depending on thelast reportit continued to grow, with sales reaching $67.8 billion. But last year’s growth is far from simple. Even as the art market recovered, its major players were the main drivers of growth, while the lower tiers struggled. When it comes to auctions, for example, sales above $10 million have increased, while sales at lower prices have declined. Christies, Sothebys and Phillipsall auction housesrecorded record revenues, while 40% of medium-sized auction houses said they were less profitable than the previous year. Much of the dealership sales growth also came from the high end of the market. Among global art sales, the US market accounts for the largest share (45%), followed by the UK (18%) and China (17%). Online-only sales now account for 16% of revenue, an even higher figure than before the pandemic. Yet, compared to 2020 and 2021, they are starting to decline. For the future, forecasts are mixed. Dealerships and auction houses don’t look favorably on 2023, but they aren’t predicting disaster, writes Arun Kakar inartsy. Of the dealers surveyed, 45% expect sales to improve this year. Arts businesses are learning to navigate a new normal, McAndrew tells The FinancialTimes Melanie Gerlis. People are not sitting around and doing nothing, she said. The past few years have taught us that not everything is easy, but the good news is that some people are learning to take charge. Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, agrees, adding that economic and political turmoil will continue to be influential forces. The global art market has proven its resilience, he says in astatement. In the context of the global economy, 2023 will be a year of inflections as we navigate turning points for inflation, interest rates, economic growth and financial markets, all against a complex global geopolitical backdrop. Recommended Videos

