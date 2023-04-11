Stock market today: Stocks close mixed on rate hike

Stocks closed mixed on Monday in a quiet session after a long holiday weekend.

Traders and investors largely focused on March last week employment report , which was released when the market was closed for Good Friday. Although the payroll rose by the lowest number in more than two years, the continued strength of the labor market should push the Federal Reserve to increase interest rate At next Fed meeting .

Ultimately, the specter of rising rates, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release slated for later this week and some disappointing news from the tech sector dampened sentiment.

Not so long ago, stock markets thought the banking crisis was hammering stocks shares of regional banks would force the Fed to suspend its rate hike campaign. But economic data and some global developments have not cooperated. Among the most notable recent events, OPEC and its allies announced a surprise cut in crude oil production. Although this is good news for the best oil stocks rising energy prices are inflationary in the short term and could help tip the U.S. recession Later this year.

As for the March jobs report, it showed that the employment situation remains too robust for the Fed’s comfort.

“The market seems confident that the Fed will rise in May,” said Louis Navellier, founding chairman of Navellier & Associates. “While inflation trends are on the downside, they will most likely remain well above the Fed’s 2% target.”

The Fed also wants to see a significant increase in the unemployment rate, adds Navellier, which it sees as necessary to break a spiral of wage and price inflation. “But while wage growth has slowed significantly, unemployment remains at a 50-year low,” he notes.

And then there is the next CPI report . Wednesday’s release of the consumer price index (CPI) for March is expected to show headline inflation rising 5.2% year-on-year. Interest rate negotiators are already assigning a 70% (opens in a new tab) probability that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point next month. Should inflation data beat expectations, the odds of another rate hike would likely increase even further.

Single-stock news also did not help markets on Monday. Shares in Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab), -1.6%) fell after the company said shipments of its personal computers fell more than 40% in the first quarter. (Shipments from all PC makers combined fell 29% in the first quarter, reversing gains made during the height of the pandemic-induced work-from-home era.)

Mac sales had held up relatively well during an industry-wide slump, but pulverized demand finally caught up with the company. Indeed, the first quarter represented the biggest decline in Mac shipments since the last quarter of 2000.

Fellow Dow Stock Microsoft (MSFT (opens in a new tab)-0.8%) slid into sympathy, as did stocks in Oracle (ORCL (opens in a new tab)-1.9%) and Adobe (ADBE (opens in a new tab)-1.1%).

At the end of the session, the technology specialists Nasdaq Compound was the only loser on the day, shedding 0.03% to end at 12,084. The blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% to close at 33,586, while the wider S&P500 added 0.1% to end at 4,109.

Buying the best dividend stocks on sale?

Inflation data is in focus this week, with the next CPI report is due out on Wednesday and the Producer Price Index (PPI) – a measure of wholesale inflation – is due out on Thursday. Although these reports have the potential to trigger an increase volatility in the sessions ahead, long-term investors are under no obligation to go with the flow.

That said, while staying tight is often the best strategy when markets get hyperactive, there’s nothing wrong with going bargain-hunting if good opportunities arise.

To this end, buy-and-hold investors might want to take advantage of any weakness in the best dividend stocks for dividend growth. Similarly, income investors might want to check stocks with the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500, should they also be put up for sale.