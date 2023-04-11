What it is and how it works – Forbes Advisor INDIA

Contents

Bombay Stock Exchange, S&P BSE Indices, Sensex What is it?

Founded in 1875 on Dalal Street in Mumbai, BSE Limited (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) is Asia’s oldest stock exchange. The exchange provides investors with a trading platform to buy and sell stocks and fixed income securities or shares of publicly traded companies.

Like the Nifty indices used by its counterpart National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE uses the S&P BSE indices to track the benchmark performance of stocks of listed companies. There are over 85 S&P BSE indices whose job it is to read stock market movements using the weighted average and market capitalization of companies representing different sectors of the economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex, like NSE’s NIFTY 50, is the index most used by BSE to track stock market performance. It consists of 30 actively traded selected stocks of BSE-listed companies. Overall, the S&P BSE indices are calculated using the free-float market capitalization method, which is useful for benchmarking fund portfolios, initiating index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and d other trading options.

Let’s take a closer look at the classification of the S&P BSE indices and what they mean.

Types of S&P BSE indices and what they mean

S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE Limited have a strategic partnership to calculate, disseminate and license a suite of BSE indices, called S&P BSE Indices. These indices are used to track the benchmark return of equity securities and fixed income securities.

Equity indices include BSE Sensex broad market capitalization indices, sector and industry, thematic, strategy, sustainability and volatility indices. Similarly, BSE uses composite, government, corporate and money market indices to track fixed income markets.

Here’s what they mean.

BSE Sensex market cap/broad indices

Broad based indices cover large, mid and small capitalization companies. There are 23 BSE Sensex broad market capitalization indices as of March 31, 2023, which act as market indicators for the Indian stock market. Some general indices include the following:

Sector and industry indices BSE Sensex

Sector indices serve as benchmarks for measuring the performance of stocks of companies representing several broadly defined economic sectors. The indices include companies from the S&P BSE 500 Index which represent nine sectors of the economy and contain a minimum of 10 companies per index.

There are currently 20 S&P BSE sector indices, including:

ESB thematic indices

Thematic indices are another calculation method used by the S&P BSE to measure the performance of companies that represent movement in a specific theme. Currently, there are nine thematic indices managed by S&P BSE, including:

ESB Strategy Indices

Similarly, investment indices based on the strategy managed by S&P BSE include:

BSE Sustainability Indexes

These indices measure the securities of companies that meet the criteria for sustainable investing, the commitment to mitigating the risks arising from climate change, as well as the performance of the top 25 green companies listed on the BSE.

BSE Volatility Indices

The realized volatility indices measure the historical volatility of the S&P BSE Sensex.

BSE composite indices

There is currently a composite index.

BSE government indices

These indices are designed to track the performance of sovereign and government bonds denominated in local currency as well as government bills, etc.

BSE Business Indices

These indices are designed to track the performance of local currency denominated bonds of companies representing the corporate, financial, services, utilities and industrials sectors.

BSE Money Market Indices

What is the S&P BSE Sensex Index?

S&P BSE Sensex is an index composed of 30 companies selected from the S&P BSE 100 index listed on BSE. Stocks are either large cap or mega cap, where the main revenue of the company comes from its main activities.

The value of the S&P BSE Sensex is calculated using the free-float market capitalization method. The index measures market movements based on decisions made by investors.

S&P BSE Sensex performance helps investors understand overall stock market performance. When there are more buyers of stocks, the reading in the S&P BSE Sensex chart increases, which represents the cost of the stock, and more sellers reduce the price and the reading decreases.

Similar to the S&P BSE Sensex, the NIFTY 50 Index used by the NSE tracks the performance of 50 large and liquid stocks, using weighted average and market capitalization methods.

