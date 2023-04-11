A bull market is coming: 1 magnificent growth stock down 45% to buy before it soars

With the first quarter of 2023 in the rearview mirror, investors are looking ahead. Many have been confused by the current economic environment of high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty – all of which have conspired to keep the Nasdaq Compoundfirmly in bearish territory, still down 25% from its peak.

Investors would do well to keep in mind that bear markets – as demoralizing as they are – are a natural part of the economic cycle and represent the best opportunity for investors to buy quality companies at discounted prices. History also shows that each previous bear market eventually gave way to a bull market, benefiting investors who took advantage of the sell-off.

A bear market bargain that looks particularly compelling is the ad tech disruptor The trading post (TTD 1.10%). The stock is down around 45% from its late 2021 high, but closer examination reveals a stock poised to soar higher.

Perpetual change in the ad tech industry

There is a massive change afoot in the vapid advertising industry. Digital advertising has overtaken traditional marketing and is expected to account for 69 cents of every marketing dollar in 2023. The fastest growing segment of the industry is programmatic advertising, which uses high-speed computers and advanced algorithms. artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure that advertisements reach their target market.

CEO Jeff Green is a pioneer in programmatic advertising, having developed the world’s first online advertising exchange – and he continues to lead the charge, disrupting the industry. The Trade Desk broke tradition by introducing transparent pricing and working with the world’s largest advertising agencies to facilitate change. The company’s industry-leading advertising platform has the capacity to assess over 9 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations each second.

Additionally, in anticipation of the impending removal of cookies and the growing focus on consumer privacy, The Trade Desk has rolled out its Unified ID 2.0, which provides marketers with the data they need to target the good audience, without misusing personally identifiable information. Additionally, the latest version of its system helps marketers mine their own first-party data, further enhancing its industry-leading results.

The proof is in the pudding

The Trade Desk revolves around the competition, but don’t take my word for it – the results tell the story.

In the fourth trimester, AlphabetRevenue increased only 1% year-on-year, while sales of Metaplatformsactually decreased by 4%. This continued a trend that continued into 2022 as marketers cut ad spend in the face of a deteriorating economy. At the same time, however, The Trade Desk’s revenue jumped 24%, proof that the company is stealing market share from its two biggest rivals.

A growing list of industry accolades speaks to its satisfied customer base. The Trade Desk was identified in Gartner‘sPeer Insights ranks among the 2022 Customer Choices in Ad Technology, while Quadrant named it a Leader in its 2022 SPARK Matrix for Ad Technology Platforms – ranking The Trade Desk #1 in customer impact and of technological excellence.

In addition, the company has been recognized as a leader in Forest‘sWave for business-to-business (B2B) advertising solutions, earning the highest score for the cross-channel capabilities criterion and one of the highest scores for the innovation roadmap criterion.

The opportunity is vast

Advertising continues to shift from traditional channels to digital, and The Trade Desk sits at the crossroads of this important age-old trend. While estimates vary, global digital ad spending is expected to grow from $602 billion in 2022 to $876 billion by 2026, representing 74% of all ad spending, according to research compiled by Oberlo.

The Trade Desk generated $1.1 billion in revenue last year, which is a drop in the bucket compared to its missive opportunity. Global ad spending reached $808 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2026. This helps illustrate the vast opportunity that remains for The Trade Desk.

To be clear, The Trade Desk has never been cheap when measured using traditional valuation metrics. The Trade Desk is currently selling around 13 times next year’s sales, while most experts agree that a reasonable price-to-sales ratio is between 1 and 2. However, the valuation cannot not be considered in a vacuum. The Trade Desk continues to steal market share and generate robust growth even in the face of favorable economic headwinds.

Add to that the company’s disruptive technology, industry accolades, and significant opportunities, and you have the recipe for a stock poised for a massive rebound.