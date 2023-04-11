Business
A bull market is coming: 1 magnificent growth stock down 45% to buy before it soars
With the first quarter of 2023 in the rearview mirror, investors are looking ahead. Many have been confused by the current economic environment of high inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty – all of which have conspired to keep the Nasdaq Compoundfirmly in bearish territory, still down 25% from its peak.
Investors would do well to keep in mind that bear markets – as demoralizing as they are – are a natural part of the economic cycle and represent the best opportunity for investors to buy quality companies at discounted prices. History also shows that each previous bear market eventually gave way to a bull market, benefiting investors who took advantage of the sell-off.
A bear market bargain that looks particularly compelling is the ad tech disruptor The trading post (TTD 1.10%). The stock is down around 45% from its late 2021 high, but closer examination reveals a stock poised to soar higher.
Perpetual change in the ad tech industry
There is a massive change afoot in the vapid advertising industry. Digital advertising has overtaken traditional marketing and is expected to account for 69 cents of every marketing dollar in 2023. The fastest growing segment of the industry is programmatic advertising, which uses high-speed computers and advanced algorithms. artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure that advertisements reach their target market.
CEO Jeff Green is a pioneer in programmatic advertising, having developed the world’s first online advertising exchange – and he continues to lead the charge, disrupting the industry. The Trade Desk broke tradition by introducing transparent pricing and working with the world’s largest advertising agencies to facilitate change. The company’s industry-leading advertising platform has the capacity to assess over 9 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations each second.
Additionally, in anticipation of the impending removal of cookies and the growing focus on consumer privacy, The Trade Desk has rolled out its Unified ID 2.0, which provides marketers with the data they need to target the good audience, without misusing personally identifiable information. Additionally, the latest version of its system helps marketers mine their own first-party data, further enhancing its industry-leading results.
The proof is in the pudding
The Trade Desk revolves around the competition, but don’t take my word for it – the results tell the story.
In the fourth trimester, AlphabetRevenue increased only 1% year-on-year, while sales of Metaplatformsactually decreased by 4%. This continued a trend that continued into 2022 as marketers cut ad spend in the face of a deteriorating economy. At the same time, however, The Trade Desk’s revenue jumped 24%, proof that the company is stealing market share from its two biggest rivals.
A growing list of industry accolades speaks to its satisfied customer base. The Trade Desk was identified in Gartner‘sPeer Insights ranks among the 2022 Customer Choices in Ad Technology, while Quadrant named it a Leader in its 2022 SPARK Matrix for Ad Technology Platforms – ranking The Trade Desk #1 in customer impact and of technological excellence.
In addition, the company has been recognized as a leader in Forest‘sWave for business-to-business (B2B) advertising solutions, earning the highest score for the cross-channel capabilities criterion and one of the highest scores for the innovation roadmap criterion.
The opportunity is vast
Advertising continues to shift from traditional channels to digital, and The Trade Desk sits at the crossroads of this important age-old trend. While estimates vary, global digital ad spending is expected to grow from $602 billion in 2022 to $876 billion by 2026, representing 74% of all ad spending, according to research compiled by Oberlo.
The Trade Desk generated $1.1 billion in revenue last year, which is a drop in the bucket compared to its missive opportunity. Global ad spending reached $808 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2026. This helps illustrate the vast opportunity that remains for The Trade Desk.
To be clear, The Trade Desk has never been cheap when measured using traditional valuation metrics. The Trade Desk is currently selling around 13 times next year’s sales, while most experts agree that a reasonable price-to-sales ratio is between 1 and 2. However, the valuation cannot not be considered in a vacuum. The Trade Desk continues to steal market share and generate robust growth even in the face of favorable economic headwinds.
Add to that the company’s disruptive technology, industry accolades, and significant opportunities, and you have the recipe for a stock poised for a massive rebound.
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Danny Vena holds positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Trade Desk. The Motley Fool fills positions and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/04/10/a-bull-market-is-coming-1-magnificent-growth-stock/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Announce Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Departure Tomorrow: Route, Time, Speed | Railway News
- Maya Jama finally responds to rumors that she was dating Leo DiCaprio
- Ministers, regional heads to directly consider return issues: Widodo
- Fusions Out of Focus Spring Show
- Amal Clooney’s red dress in the Cartier Voices campaign is so bold
- Using Innovative Communication Methods to Increase Awareness and Understanding of CDER Guidance Documents: CDER Guidance Overview Pilot Program
- Google Adds ‘Send Photos Faster’ Option to RCS Messages
- another 4.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Oregon; No damage reported
- Report Suspends UK Trade Negotiations After Attack on British Embassy in India
- The resounding success of the Super Mario Bros. offers lessons in Hollywood
- Men’s Basketball to Play in Asheville Championship Tournament
- Study Finds Gut Bacterial Signaling as New Treatment for IBD