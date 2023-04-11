Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday April 10
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on March 22, 2023 in New York City. Stocks opened slightly lower ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells’ next decision on whether to continue raising interest rates to tame inflation after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Resilient economy
The monthly jobs report released on Friday showed a resilient economy, adding 236,000 nonfarm payrolls in March, roughly matching the Dow Jones estimate of 238,000 jobs. The Labor Department report showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, thwarting expectations that it would hold steady at 3.6%. That job creation in March “reflects a considerable buffer in the economy to help cushion the impact of an economic downturn,” according to Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO. He added: “The report is directionally supportive, but not enough to change the Fed’s thinking. … It’s probably still a question of whether the Fed hikes another 25 basis points at its next meeting and stick with it; the next set of inflation data will likely be the deciding factor.” This week brings the latest readings on the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index due Wednesday and Thursday respectively, as well as the start of the earnings season. Follow live market updates.
2. Leakage of information
Aerial view of the United States military headquarters, the Pentagon.
Jason Rose | Reuters
US officials are scrambling to find the source of leaked classified government documents detailing aid to Ukraine and apparent spying or pressure campaigns against US allies. The new batch of documents was first reported by The New York Times Friday. There have been discussions about the authenticity of the documents or the possibility that they may have been trafficked, with some eyebrow-raising inaccuracies. In a statement on Sunday, the Pentagon said it was reviewing the validity of the documents, which appear online in hastily taken photographs, and which “appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material.” The Pentagon referred the matter to the Justice Department, which opened a criminal investigation.
3. Battle of abortion
Boxes of mifepristone, the first pill given during medical abortion, are prepared for patients at the Women’s Reproductive Clinic of New Mexico in Santa Teresa, U.S., January 13, 2023.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
The battle over a common abortion pill could head to the Supreme Court after a pair of contradictory decisions on Friday. In Texas, a federal judge suspended the nationwide Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone citing safety concerns. In Washington state, however, minutes after the ruling was announced, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the FDA from “altering the status quo and rights with respect to the availability of mifepristone.” in 17 states and Washington, DC. The drug was approved by the FDA over two decades ago. It is used in combination with another drug, misoprostol, and is the most common method of terminating a pregnancy in the United States, accounting for about half of all abortions. President Joe Biden said Friday his administration would appeal Texas’ decision.
4. Russia reinforces the Finnish border
Congratulating Finland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Finland now has a “reliable guarantee of security, a collective guarantee”.
Thomas Trutschel | Photo library | Getty Images
Russia is strengthening its air defenses along its northwestern border with Finland after the country formally joined NATO, a Russian air force commander has said. Finland’s new NATO membership means the Western military alliance now has an additional 830 miles along the Russian border. “Under these conditions, the air defense forces are working on protecting the state border in the northwest of the country according to the increased threat level,” Russian Lieutenant General Andrei Demin told the state newspaper. Red Star in an interview. , according to a Reuters translation. Follow live updates from the war in Ukraine.
5. Shanghai Mega Factory
A Tesla Megapack in Moss Landing, California
Andrew Ever | CNBC
Tesla plans to open a new mega-factory in Shanghai to supplement its battery production in California, the company announced on Sunday. The electric carmaker aims to begin construction of the plant in the third quarter of this year, with production expected to start in mid-2024 and reach a capacity of 10,000 megapacks per year. Batteries store energy, help stabilize the power grid and prevent outages. Elon Musk’s company currently operates a mega-factory in Lathrop, California, capable of producing 10,000 units of megapacks each year, according to theCompany Website. The announcement comes as the Biden administration works to prioritize U.S. production of electric vehicles and their components with targeted incentives.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Spencer Kimball, Michele Luhn, Dan Mangan, Natasha Turak, Ashley Capoot and Reuters contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/10/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday-april-10.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Announce Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Departure Tomorrow: Route, Time, Speed | Railway News
- Maya Jama finally responds to rumors that she was dating Leo DiCaprio
- Ministers, regional heads to directly consider return issues: Widodo
- Fusions Out of Focus Spring Show
- Amal Clooney’s red dress in the Cartier Voices campaign is so bold
- Using Innovative Communication Methods to Increase Awareness and Understanding of CDER Guidance Documents: CDER Guidance Overview Pilot Program
- Google Adds ‘Send Photos Faster’ Option to RCS Messages
- another 4.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Oregon; No damage reported
- Report Suspends UK Trade Negotiations After Attack on British Embassy in India
- The resounding success of the Super Mario Bros. offers lessons in Hollywood
- Men’s Basketball to Play in Asheville Championship Tournament
- Study Finds Gut Bacterial Signaling as New Treatment for IBD