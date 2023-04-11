Business
Using Innovative Communication Methods to Increase Awareness and Understanding of CDER Guidance Documents: CDER Guidance Overview Pilot Program
The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) has partnered with CDER’s Office of Communications (OCOMM) to create the Guidance Snapshot pilot program. The program communicates guidance recommendations to multiple stakeholder audiences using visuals, plain language, and other innovative technologies to increase awareness and understanding of CDERs’ often complex guidance documents.
In this CDER conversation, ShaAvhre Buckman-Garner, MD, PhD., Director of CDER OTS, and James-Denton Wyllie, Director of CDER OCOMM, discuss the Snapshot Orientation Pilot Program and explain why their offices partners to help educate stakeholders and raise public awareness. guidance documents from the CDER.
Let’s first discuss the guidance documents. What are orientations and why are they important for the work of CDERs?
Mr. Wyllie:
In general, guidelines represent the FDA’s current thinking on a subject. These are documents prepared for FDA staff, applicants/sponsors, and the public that describe the agency’s interpretation of our policy on a regulatory matter and generally address specific issues related to the design, production , labelling, promotion, manufacturing and testing of regulated products. some products. With respect to the development of new drugs and biological therapeutic products, CDER uses guidance documents to provide updates on necessary study design elements and other data needed for the drug application.
What is the Orientation Snapshot Pilot Program?
Dr. Buckman-Garner:
The Orientation Snapshot Pilot Program includes both Orientation Snapshots and the Orientation Recap Podcast. Guidance Snapshots are visual documents that convey key recommendations from guidance documents using simple language and graphics. They are communication tools and do not replace the guidance document.
The snapshot offers a condensed overview of:
- What each guide recommends
- Why tips are important
- General information on the subject of orientation
- When to apply guidance recommendations during the development process
- Where to submit official comments (only for draft guidance documents)
Each snapshot also includes a link to a Guidance Summary Podcast episode, which provides highlights and background information on the guidance documents through conversations with the authors.
Why is it important to ensure that multiple audiences have access to the recommendations presented in guidance documents?
Mr. Wyllie:
CDER’s mission is to help ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines to improve the health of people in the United States. To be successful in its mission, CDER must communicate its current regulatory processes to a wide audience of stakeholders to promote a culture of two-way engagement and ultimately improve drug development and safety. Many assume that drug developers are CDER’s only audience for guidance documents. However, translational science that drives drug development takes place from the bench to the bedside (from the laboratory to the supplier’s office) and involves different stakeholders participating in each step of the development process, including researchers, academics, decision makers, patients, community advocates and health professionals.
It is essential that the information presented in CDER guidance documents is accessible to multiple audiences. However, due to the nature of the material, our guidance documents tend to be very technical. Communicating in plain language that our audiences can understand the first time they read or hear it is key to bringing clarity to policy recommendations. OCOMM is committed to using innovation to provide:
- Content in written, graphic and audio formats to reach our stakeholders using their preferred media type
- Easy-to-read information that multiple audiences can easily understand
- Media that makes it easy for multiple audiences to find important information they can use and use
Why have OTS and OCOMM partnered to launch the Guidance Preview Pilot Program?
Dr. Buckman-Garner:
OTS’ vision is to advance human health through scientific and regulatory innovation. Our core values are communication, creativity, innovation, responsibility, leadership, collaboration and courtesy. Our office spends a lot of time developing and validating guidance documents that represent our best thinking on a regulatory issue.
OTS has begun developing snapshots to raise awareness of OTS guidance efforts. Over time, the program has expanded to support guidance efforts by other CDER offices that highlight important recommendations related to drug development. As a result, OTS and OCOMM have partnered to launch the Guidance Preview Pilot Program to increase awareness and understanding of CDER guidance documents on topics that aim to modernize testing. drug clinics and to accelerate drug development. We hope that the Guidance Snapshot pilot program will provide our stakeholders with a better understanding of agency thinking on topics aimed at modernizing drug clinical trials and bringing safe and effective therapies to the public we serve.
Can you tell me more about the process used by OCOMM to innovate Orientation Snapshots?
Mr. Wyllie:
While OCOMM designers use innovative communication methods to make snapshots accessible to our audience, we must always follow specific standards and laws to create the highest quality design for snapshots.
When we launched the pilot program, OCOMM developed a template to ensure that snapshots have a consistent look, match the tone of the topic, and make it easy for our audiences to find the information they need. To do this, we followed American standards for digital design of the American Web Design System (USWDS). Simply put, digital design is the process of mapping the look of content that people see and interact with in a digital interface.
We are also closely monitoring the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act or 21st Century IDEA, a 2018 law that aims to improve the digital experience for government audiences and strengthens existing requirements for all federal public websites. The law requires government agencies to adhere to US digital design standards and use available technology and innovation to deliver consistent, user-friendly digital services to the American public. OCOMM takes this mandate seriously and works with OTS to ensure that snapshots and all other digital products comply with USWDS best practices.
To conclude, can you share the rest of the pilot program?
Dr. Buckman-Garner:
We continue to update and improve our orientation snapshots and podcasts and now have the opportunity to expand the program to the patient community. We’re excited to soon launch the first orientation snapshots and accompanying podcast episodes that are specifically aimed at patients. The first two snapshots and podcast episodes will be for the following guidance documents:
Both snapshots are expected to launch soon. Follow @FDA_Drug_Info on Twitter for updates!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fda.gov/drugs/news-events-human-drugs/using-innovative-communication-methods-increase-awareness-and-understanding-cder-guidance-documents
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Akademiks poses with Donald Trump at UFC 287
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Announce Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Departure Tomorrow: Route, Time, Speed | Railway News
- Maya Jama finally responds to rumors that she was dating Leo DiCaprio
- Ministers, regional heads to directly consider return issues: Widodo
- Fusions Out of Focus Spring Show
- Amal Clooney’s red dress in the Cartier Voices campaign is so bold
- Using Innovative Communication Methods to Increase Awareness and Understanding of CDER Guidance Documents: CDER Guidance Overview Pilot Program
- Google Adds ‘Send Photos Faster’ Option to RCS Messages
- another 4.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Oregon; No damage reported
- Report Suspends UK Trade Negotiations After Attack on British Embassy in India
- The resounding success of the Super Mario Bros. offers lessons in Hollywood
- Men’s Basketball to Play in Asheville Championship Tournament