The FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) has partnered with CDER’s Office of Communications (OCOMM) to create the Guidance Snapshot pilot program. The program communicates guidance recommendations to multiple stakeholder audiences using visuals, plain language, and other innovative technologies to increase awareness and understanding of CDERs’ often complex guidance documents.

In this CDER conversation, ShaAvhre Buckman-Garner, MD, PhD., Director of CDER OTS, and James-Denton Wyllie, Director of CDER OCOMM, discuss the Snapshot Orientation Pilot Program and explain why their offices partners to help educate stakeholders and raise public awareness. guidance documents from the CDER.

Let’s first discuss the guidance documents. What are orientations and why are they important for the work of CDERs?

Mr. Wyllie:

In general, guidelines represent the FDA’s current thinking on a subject. These are documents prepared for FDA staff, applicants/sponsors, and the public that describe the agency’s interpretation of our policy on a regulatory matter and generally address specific issues related to the design, production , labelling, promotion, manufacturing and testing of regulated products. some products. With respect to the development of new drugs and biological therapeutic products, CDER uses guidance documents to provide updates on necessary study design elements and other data needed for the drug application.

What is the Orientation Snapshot Pilot Program?

Dr. Buckman-Garner:

The Orientation Snapshot Pilot Program includes both Orientation Snapshots and the Orientation Recap Podcast. Guidance Snapshots are visual documents that convey key recommendations from guidance documents using simple language and graphics. They are communication tools and do not replace the guidance document.

The snapshot offers a condensed overview of:

What each guide recommends

Why tips are important

General information on the subject of orientation

When to apply guidance recommendations during the development process

Where to submit official comments (only for draft guidance documents)

Each snapshot also includes a link to a Guidance Summary Podcast episode, which provides highlights and background information on the guidance documents through conversations with the authors.

Why is it important to ensure that multiple audiences have access to the recommendations presented in guidance documents?

Mr. Wyllie:

CDER’s mission is to help ensure the availability of safe and effective medicines to improve the health of people in the United States. To be successful in its mission, CDER must communicate its current regulatory processes to a wide audience of stakeholders to promote a culture of two-way engagement and ultimately improve drug development and safety. Many assume that drug developers are CDER’s only audience for guidance documents. However, translational science that drives drug development takes place from the bench to the bedside (from the laboratory to the supplier’s office) and involves different stakeholders participating in each step of the development process, including researchers, academics, decision makers, patients, community advocates and health professionals.

It is essential that the information presented in CDER guidance documents is accessible to multiple audiences. However, due to the nature of the material, our guidance documents tend to be very technical. Communicating in plain language that our audiences can understand the first time they read or hear it is key to bringing clarity to policy recommendations. OCOMM is committed to using innovation to provide:

Content in written, graphic and audio formats to reach our stakeholders using their preferred media type

Easy-to-read information that multiple audiences can easily understand

Media that makes it easy for multiple audiences to find important information they can use and use

Why have OTS and OCOMM partnered to launch the Guidance Preview Pilot Program?

Dr. Buckman-Garner:

OTS’ vision is to advance human health through scientific and regulatory innovation. Our core values ​​are communication, creativity, innovation, responsibility, leadership, collaboration and courtesy. Our office spends a lot of time developing and validating guidance documents that represent our best thinking on a regulatory issue.

OTS has begun developing snapshots to raise awareness of OTS guidance efforts. Over time, the program has expanded to support guidance efforts by other CDER offices that highlight important recommendations related to drug development. As a result, OTS and OCOMM have partnered to launch the Guidance Preview Pilot Program to increase awareness and understanding of CDER guidance documents on topics that aim to modernize testing. drug clinics and to accelerate drug development. We hope that the Guidance Snapshot pilot program will provide our stakeholders with a better understanding of agency thinking on topics aimed at modernizing drug clinical trials and bringing safe and effective therapies to the public we serve.

Can you tell me more about the process used by OCOMM to innovate Orientation Snapshots?

Mr. Wyllie:

While OCOMM designers use innovative communication methods to make snapshots accessible to our audience, we must always follow specific standards and laws to create the highest quality design for snapshots.

When we launched the pilot program, OCOMM developed a template to ensure that snapshots have a consistent look, match the tone of the topic, and make it easy for our audiences to find the information they need. To do this, we followed American standards for digital design of the American Web Design System (USWDS). Simply put, digital design is the process of mapping the look of content that people see and interact with in a digital interface.

We are also closely monitoring the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act or 21st Century IDEA, a 2018 law that aims to improve the digital experience for government audiences and strengthens existing requirements for all federal public websites. The law requires government agencies to adhere to US digital design standards and use available technology and innovation to deliver consistent, user-friendly digital services to the American public. OCOMM takes this mandate seriously and works with OTS to ensure that snapshots and all other digital products comply with USWDS best practices.

To conclude, can you share the rest of the pilot program?

Dr. Buckman-Garner:

We continue to update and improve our orientation snapshots and podcasts and now have the opportunity to expand the program to the patient community. We’re excited to soon launch the first orientation snapshots and accompanying podcast episodes that are specifically aimed at patients. The first two snapshots and podcast episodes will be for the following guidance documents:

Both snapshots are expected to launch soon. Follow @FDA_Drug_Info on Twitter for updates!