5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 11
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), April 10, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Ascent
2. Credit issues
Customers buy eggs at a HEB grocery store on February 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Add diminishing access to credit to the growing list of concerns Americans have for the economic road ahead. A A monthly survey from the New York Federal Reserve, released on Monday, found that the share of respondents who said credit is much or a little harder to get than a year ago rose to 58.2%. last month. This level was the highest on record in a series of data dating back to June 2013. The share of respondents expecting it to be harder to get credit in a year’s time also rose, to almost 53%, as was respondents’ perceived likelihood of missing a minimum debt payment in the next three months. The survey comes as the Federal Reserve strives to reduce persistent inflation and suggests consumers are not confident in its efforts to do so so far.
3. Drill
Bitcoin offices in Istanbul, Türkiye, on March 24, 2023.
Umit Turhan Koskun | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Bitcoin topped $30,000 on Monday for the first time since June, according to Coin Metrics. These gains could usher in some momentum, with James Lavish, managing partner of the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, calling a move into the mid-30s “likely” if it materializes with conviction. Crypto investors are likely watching inflation data due this week and trading to get ahead of any potential Fed action to halt rate hikes, Lavish added. A pause in rate hikes would give “assets like bitcoin a boost,” he said.
4. Oh, Canada?
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal attends a news conference, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 3, 2023.
Stringer | Reuters
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is in Canada for an official visit, where he will request additional aid and ammunition for an expected counteroffensive effort outside Ukraine, according to local media. “Now we need heavy armored vehicles. And we need more artillery shells: ammunition for howitzers and ammunition for tanks,” Shmyhal told Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail in an interview. . “It is of crucial importance for the organization of our counter-offensive.” Shmyhal will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and said in a tweet: “We are preparing new agreements and agreements to strengthen the macro-financial and economic stability of [Ukraine]. We work for victory.” Follow live updates from the war in Ukraine.
5. Unplug
A cell phone charging station is seen in Indio, California.
Karl-Walter | Getty Images
The next time you’re away from home and your battery is running low, think twice about plugging into a public charging station. The FBI is warning users of free connections, claiming that criminals have hijacked some of the stations and infected them with malware that could give hackers access to your personal devices. The connections have become popular at airports, hotels and shopping malls, even on public streets, but they are susceptible to so-called “juice jacking” according to the Federal Communications Commission. The FBI says it’s best to carry your own USB cable and find a standard electrical outlet a snap.
CNBC’s Hakyung Kim, Jeff Cox, Tanaya Macheel, Natasha Turak and Rohan Goswami contributed to this report.
