Indian stock exchange NSE’s IPO plan hits regulatory hurdle





The National Stock Exchange of India’s (NSE) share listing plan will not be approved by the market watchdog until ongoing legal and regulatory cases involving the country’s largest stock exchange are resolved, it said. said two sources familiar with the matter. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) believed internally that due to pending business it would not approve NSE’s IPO application made last year, the sources said. Until the legal and regulatory issues are resolved, there is no chance that SEBI will approve NSE’s IPO plans, said one of the sources, who is a senior regulatory official. A delayed NSE IPO will test the patience of its major shareholders – banks, insurance companies and foreign funds – who have been waiting for an exit opportunity in rising markets. A listing would allow NSE to have a wider shareholder base like its biggest competitor, BSE Ltd. SEBI and NSE did not respond to emailed requests for comment. The sources declined to be named because the matter is confidential and the regulator does not comment on specific entities. The regulator’s reluctance to approve NSE’s IPO has not been reported before. Sources said that NSE in 2016 aimed to offer 10% of its total shares in one listing, and given the current ‘grey’ market valuation of 2 trillion rupees ($24.35 billion), the size of the IPO could be around $2.5 billion. NSE is also the largest derivatives exchange in the world in terms of contracts traded, and its major shareholders include Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a fund Tiger Global and a Morgan Stanley fund, among others. Since 2016, he has been involved in a long-running case related to fair access to all of his commercial members. SEBI in an April 2019 order had criticized the exchange for failing to ensure fair access and fined it Rs 11 billion, but the exchange challenged the order in the Securities Appellate Tribunal, a judicial authority. In January of this year, the SAT overturned parts of the SEBI order and reduced the fine on the exchange, but the case was taken by SEBI to the Supreme Court, which on March 21, agreed to hear the case. Following the SAT order, NSE shareholders sought clarification from the stock exchange on the likely timing of the public offering during an investor call in February, according to a transcript of the call uploaded to the site. Stock market website. In response, the exchange’s CEO, Ashish Chauhan, said the matter was in the hands of the regulator. There are many legal cases pending in many courts across the country that may or may not impact the IPO,” Chauhan said. Besides the pending Supreme Court case, SEBI is still finalizing orders in two other cases involving NSE, the regulatory source said. These include whether some brokers have made unfair gains due to preferential access to NSE trading systems and another failure in NSE trading architecture, the source said. Reuters

