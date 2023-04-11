



SHANGHAI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax“or the”Business“) (NYSE: READ), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in Chinaannounced today the proposed dual primary listing of its ordinary shares, par value $0.00001 per share (the “Shares“) by way of an introduction to the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX“). The Company’s U.S. Custodial Shares (the “ads“), both representing one Share, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE“). The Listing Committee hearing regarding the Company’s HKEX listing application was held on March 30, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong Time) and the Company received a letter of approval in principle to the listing application from the HKEX on April 6, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong Time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the HKEX Main Board. The listing document relating to the proposed dual primary listing of the Shares by way of listing on the main HKEX chart (the “Registration document“) was published on the HKEX website on April 11, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong time). Subject to final HKEX listing approval, the shares are expected to begin trading on the HKEX Main Board on April 14, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong Time) under stock code “6623”. Shares will trade in board lots of 100 Shares. During the dual primary listing on the main HKEX chart, the stocks listed on the main HKEX chart will be fully fungible with ADS listed on the NYSE. With respect to the dual primary listing offered on the HKEX Main Board, JP Morgan Securities (Far East) Limited, Morgan Stanley Asia Limited and UBS Securities Hong Kong Limited act as co-sponsors. In addition, the Company has appointed JP Morgan Broking (hong kong) Limited as designated securities dealer and Morgan Stanley Hong Kong Securities Limited as alternate designated securities dealer to ensure liquidity and other business arrangements in good faith and at arm’s length to contribute liquidity to meet demand for Shares in hong kong and to maintain an orderly market for a period of 30 calendar days, commencing on April 14, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong time). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer or an invitation to buy securities of the Company, and there will be no offer or sale of the securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which a such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. In order to facilitate investors a faster and more profitable process of converting ADSs into shares traded in hong kongthe Company has agreed with its principal registrar in the Cayman Islands and the hong kong share register for the removal of part of the underlying shares represented by the ADSs from its principal share register in the Cayman Islands and transfer to hong kong share register before listing. Please refer to the section entitled “Registration, Registration, Transactions and Settlement” of the registration document for further details. About Lufax Lufax is a leading facilitator of financial services for small business owners in China. The Company offers tailored financing products to small business owners and other high quality borrowers to meet their significant unmet needs. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with more than 550 financial institutions in China, many of whom have been with the Company for more than three years. These financial institutions provide financing and credit enhancement for the loans that the Company enables as well as other products to enrich the ecosystem of small business owners that the Company is creating. Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will”, “expect”, “anticipate” , “future,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “believes,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lufax’s beliefs and expectations , are forward-looking statements.Lufax has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections regarding future events and financial trends, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to be expected and many of which are beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lufax assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Investor Relations Lufax Holding S.A.

E-mail: [email protected] ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

E-mail: [email protected] SOURCELufax Holding Ltd

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lufax-holding-ltd-announces-proposed-dual-primary-listing-on-the-stock-exchange-of-hong-kong-limited-301794328.html

