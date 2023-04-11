Business
Global stocks yearn for Fed pause, dollar stagnates
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) – A gauge of global equities rallied and bond yields edged higher on Tuesday as traders expect interest rates to peak soon, although the market is betting that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy further in May to tame inflation.
Gold rallied above the key $2,000 level when the dollar slid off Monday’s high, while oil prices rose despite Chinese inflation data pointing to still weak demand.
Investors are eagerly awaiting data on consumer prices on Wednesday and producer prices on Thursday. The Consumer Price Index is expected to show that core inflation rose 0.4% on a monthly basis (USCPF=ECI) and 5.6% year-on-year (USCPFY=ECI) in March.
The two-year Treasury yield, which generally moves in line with interest rate expectations, rose 3.5 basis points to 4.043%.
“The bond market continues to rise in price and fall in yield, anticipating a pause from the Fed in terms of interest rate hikes and a pivot at some point,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. “We think the bond market is ahead of itself.”
Futures contracts show a 67.2% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5.0% to 5.25% when policymakers wrap up a two-day meeting on May 3, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
But markets expect the Fed to cut its target rate to 4.392% by December as the economy slows and potentially enters a recession.
“The Fed could surprise us and pause” in May, Ghriskey said. “But they are very unlikely to turn around at this point. They are determined to crush inflation.”
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 2.4 basis points to 3.439%, while the yield on the 10-year German Bund rose 13.1 basis points to 2.311%
Stock markets in Europe rallied after a long four-day Easter break, as the S&P 500 traded little and the Nasdaq fell. The big US banks kicked off the earnings season on Friday, which is expected to show a drop in profits overall.
The MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.35% and the pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.56%. Japan’s prime Nikkei rebounded more than 1% (.N225).
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.18%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 0.56%.
Strengthening the case for a further decline in global inflation this year, the data showed consumer inflation in China hit an 18-month low and the drop in ex-factory prices accelerated. in March when demand remained weak.
Investor sentiment in the eurozone meanwhile improved in April after a surprise dip in March, a survey showed.
South Korea’s central bank kept rates unchanged for a second consecutive meeting on Tuesday, while the Bank of Canada is expected to leave rates unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday.
An analysis of the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook suggested that the current high rates “are likely to be temporary” and predicted that once inflation is brought under control, rates in advanced economies would eventually return to low levels. before the pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its global growth outlook for 2023 slightly as higher interest rates cooled activity, but warned that a severe flare-up of turmoil in the financial system could reduce output to near levels. of the recession.
Investor confidence was also boosted by signs of easing turmoil in the banking sector.
Deposits at U.S. commercial banks rose toward the end of March for the first time in about a month, showing signs of stabilizing after the two biggest bank failures since the financial crisis rocked the banking system and rattled depositors, a showed data from the Fed last week.
“We are only just beginning to feel the pain of these much higher interest rates. And banks can be okay for now, but credit risk has yet to impact them and the economy.” , said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance. Band.
The dollar fell after a strong US jobs report for March showed a resilient labor market, adding to expectations of another Fed rate hike. Friday’s data showed employers added 236,000 jobs while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.
The dollar index fell 0.322%, with the euro rising 0.49% to $1.0912 and the yen strengthening 0.09% to 133.49 to the dollar.
Bitcoin hit a fresh 10-month high at $30,438 before pulling back to $30,071, after breaking free from recent ranges on Monday. The digital token was stuck between around $26,500 and $29,400 for the previous three weeks.
In Asia, Japanese government bond yields mostly fell, after new Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pledged on Monday to maintain the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy.
The 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.445%, its lowest since April 4, after hovering at 0.465% in the previous session.
Elsewhere, U.S. crude recently rose 1.39% to $80.85 a barrel and Brent to $84.97, up 0.94% on the day.
Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Junko Fujita in Tokyo; edited by Simon Cameron-Moore, Mark Heinrich and Alexander Smith
