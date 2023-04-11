Business
Loans for small businesses still constrained by interest rates, banks collapse
NEW YORK (AP) When Nat West, owner of cider-making company Reverend Nats Hard Cider, decided to supplement his wholesale business by opening a bar in a bustling Portland, Oregon neighborhood, he thought he would get financing would be child’s play.
After all, he was only looking for $50,000, has been in business for 11 years, and generates over $1 million in annual revenue.
In February and March, West contacted three lenders from whom he had already obtained financing, including one for which he had an existing line of credit. To his surprise, he was rejected.
I feel like it’s really weird, it’s such a small amount of money for a company that has so much continuous and sustained income and has been in the same community for a long time, he said. .
West is not alone. Borrowing for small businesses was already limited due to rising interest rates. Following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, some lenders, especially small and medium banks that serve small businesses, may be forced to tighten credit further as they see an outflow of deposits, which means they have to keep their capital. And banks are generally more cautious due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy.
It’s hard to see how bad this is going to be, but it’s definitely going to be significant and when you look at how things are going, small businesses are the hardest hit, said Ray Keating, chief economist of Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.
According to the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index released in February, approval rates for small business loan applications from major banks have fallen for nine consecutive months. Large banks approved only 14.2% of applications in February, compared to 28.3% in February 2020. Small banks granted about 20% of loan applications in February, but approved about half of all loan applications. applications in early 2020, before the pandemic hits. .
A global credit crunch will help slow the economy and dampen inflation, which the Federal Reserve hopes to achieve by raising interest rates, said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit. But that means small businesses – a big job creator and source of innovation for the economy – will be left behind.
It will be small businesses that will suffer the most if this continues, he said.
Basic Fun, a maker of toys like Care Bears and Lincoln Logs based in Boca Raton, Fla., had to temporarily scuttle acquisition plans due to the crisis. CEO Jay Foreman said he was ready to strike non-binding deals with 12 of the 23 potential lenders lined up in late February and early March. But that number fell to two after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and triggered the recent banking crisis.
Now is just not the right time as lenders seem unclear on the broader credit markets and appear to be tightening the purse strings tightly at this point, Foreman said. We just need to get through this until the conditions are right to arrange the proper financing for our acquisition.
Businesses with existing lines of credit are seeing interest rates rise. James Carron, who operates Flatirons Pharmaceuticals in Longmont, Colo., saw rates rise on his line of credit of about $150,000. Before the pandemic, the rate was 6.99%, but it has risen to 10%. Now it’s 13% and is rapidly approaching 14%. Other potential lenders he contacted had even higher rates.
So Carron said he postponed the purchase of two servers and additional hardware security upgrades he had planned for the first half of this year. He’s watching the economy now to see when he might be able to make the purchases.
A credit crunch affects small businesses more than large ones, he said, because smaller businesses have fewer levers they can use to obtain financing.
We cannot issue corporate bonds or have other funds at our disposal, he said. Large companies have multiple ways to obtain reasonable financing rates. A small business owner does not have this ability.
In the UK, Dawn Barber delayed some expansion plans as credit conditions became tighter. Barber is the founder and managing director of Web Shop Direct, which runs online fashion brands UK Tights and UK Swimwear. She noted that her business has done well throughout the pandemic as her customers seek to splurge on small luxuries.
Barber said her business – which generates annual revenues of 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) – is mostly self-funded, but when she recently turned to PayPal for additional funding, the financial conditions were stricter than a year ago. Barber wanted to borrow 150,000 pounds ($186,195) but learned she would be charged 10,000 pounds ($12,416) up front, instead of the usual 6,000 pounds ($7,449) and had to pay within six months, instead of nine months.
She decided the terms were too stiff. It suspended the official launch of a new range of wellness products, which includes loungewear and candles, and was expected to account for 20% of its annual sales.
As for West, the cider maker from Oregon, he had to put $10,000 on his personal credit card to finance the new tavern, which is open. It still lacks what it needs, but it will keep the bar running for now, he said.
I’m super grateful to be able to put it together, he says. Many people will simply have to put their dreams on hold.
