Stock Market News Stocks remain mixed today; Small business optimism falls

Last Updated: 2:30 PM EST

Stocks are mixed heading into the final 90 minutes of today’s trading session. At 2:30 p.m. EST, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is down 0.2%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

On Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) released its Small Business Optimism Index for the month of January. As the name suggests, this is a survey that measures the level of small business optimism.

In March, the index fell 0.8 points to a level of 90.1 but still exceeded estimates of 89. Nonetheless, it remained below its 49-year average of 98 over the past 15 last months. Additionally, 24% of small business owners cited inflation as their biggest operational concern. That was down from 28% last month.

However, 37% of companies surveyed said they had increased their selling prices. Among small businesses that saw lower profits, 23% attributed the decline to higher material costs, while 8% pointed to labor costs. Weaker sales accounted for 31% of the blame.

This data underscores that consumer spending is still strong as 69% of respondents who saw declining profits did not blame the drop in sales. However, it does demonstrate the impact of inflation on profitability, as the higher revenue figures actually led to operational deleveraging, meaning profits did not grow faster than sales.

Last updated: 11:23 a.m. EST

Stock indices remain mixed so far in today’s trading session. At 11:23 a.m. EST, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Last Updated: 9:32 a.m. EST

Ahead of key inflation data, stocks open mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) down 0.2% while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.05% and 0.14%, respectively, as of 9:40 a.m. EST on April 11.

First published: 5:49 a.m. EST

US futures are trending higher on Tuesday morning, ahead of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due tomorrow. Additionally, the big banks are expected to release their results for the quarter ending March 2023 this week, during which the nasty banking turmoil escalated.

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.29%, 0.22%, and 0.15%, respectively, as of 5:15 a.m. EST on April 11. Most cryptocurrency stocks surged yesterday as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke the long-awaited $30,000 mark yesterday.

CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for March are due on April 12 and 13, respectively. Inflation expectation is pegged at 5.2% for March, below February’s inflation figure of 6%. However, the expectation is far from the target rate of 2%. Traders remain uncertain about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in May 2023. As inflation shows signs of slowing, the tight labor market poses a challenge to the Fed position.

The earnings season kicks off this week with the results of the major banks, namely JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), alongside a few medium-sized regional banks. A retailer on the verge of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and one of the four major US airlines, Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL), also report this week.

The March quarter was marked by the banking crisis, triggered by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank. The latest results will reveal the impact of unrealized gains/losses on the bank’s earnings and the extent of risky assets on their balance sheets. Stocks are likely to experience a volatile trading session during the earnings season, as other sectors may also take a slight hit from the recent banking turmoil. Notably, the tech sector has remained buoyant during recent stressful periods, but layoffs and cost-cutting initiatives will be front-page news for most companies.

Meanwhile, European indices opened today after the four-day Easter weekend. Usually, traders engage in emotional investing after long market breaks, pushing major European stock indices higher today.

Asia-Pacific markets end higher

Most Asia-Pacific indexes ended the trading session in the green today as investors eagerly awaited the key inflation print in the US. The Central Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged at 3.5%, in line with expectations.

Remarkably, China’s inflation reading came in lower than expected at 0.7%. Hong Kongs Hang Seng ended the trading session up 0.76%, while Chinas Shanghai Composite ended down 0.05% and the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 0.24%.

At the same time, the Japanese Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day in the green, up 1.05% and 0.78% respectively.

Interested in more economic information? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure