Inflation data will shatter stock market calm, Goldman partner warns





(Bloomberg) – This week, the lull in the U.S. stock market is set to end with Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index report, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner John Flood offered a set of guidelines on what investors may soon face. Bloomberg’s Most Read Expect the S&P 500 to drop at least 2% if the year-over-year inflation rate comes above the previous reading of 6%, Flood wrote in a note Tuesday. But stocks should rise, he says, if the CPI reaches or follows 5.1%, which happens to be the consensus estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey. The stock market wants a softer print as a hot reading will add more confusion/uncertainty into the equation of what the Fed does from here, the veteran trader wrote. Another hike in May but then aggressive cuts in the fourth quarter? That’s what the Fed Funds Futures forecast ahead of tomorrow’s print. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as stocks fluctuated in a narrow range as traders awaited both inflation data and bank earnings later this week. Stuck in a 0.5% band, the S&P 500 was heading for the quietest session since November in anemic trading volume. The Federal Reserve in 2021 and early 2022 misjudged inflation as transient, then was forced to accelerate rate hikes to slow the economy. Uncertainty surrounding its political trajectory has made CPI data a source of heightened market volatility over the past year. During this period, the S&P 500 has moved, up or down, an average of 1.9% on CPI day, more than double what it has done in the 12 months. previous ones. The index has risen 7% since January, partly on speculation that the Fed will reverse course and ease monetary policy later this year as the likelihood of a recession has risen. The story continues Analysis of flood scenarios provides insight into the risks investors face on Wednesday. One of their challenges is that inflation is measured in different ways. Read more: US OVERVIEW: Soft CPI print in March to fuel Fed rate cut bets While some economists and analysts laser-focus on monthly changes, others focus on data stripping out food and energy, the so-called core inflation. Core inflation is what 22V Research asked its clients this week in a survey. In that poll, about half of respondents expected core CPI to be in line with the consensus of 5.6% or higher, and just over a quarter saw the event as risky. Investors are waiting for a pullback and believe macro data will provide it soon, a theme that hasn’t played out since the start of the year, Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, wrote in a note. Inflation is expected to slow for the ninth consecutive month. While the decline is a sign that the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening may have eased price pressures somewhat, inflation is still far from the central bank’s 2% target. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

