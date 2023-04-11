Stock market today: live updates





Earnings season could ‘clarify’ market trajectory, says LPL Financial’s Krosby This earnings season could play a pivotal role in helping to “clear the way” for financial markets, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. Corporate earnings shift into high gear this week with reports from major banking giants. The commentary and results should offer deeper insight into the state of the economy and whether a recession is on the horizon. Investors’ attention remains focused on whether U.S. companies “find themselves under such pressure that earnings are hurting with guidance, and margin pressure is forcing them to cut costs, including layoffs.” , wrote Krosby. This time around, she said, Wall Street will be watching closely whether cyclical or defensive stocks lead the market higher from here. Profits are also expected to decline before gradually increasing in the second and third quarters, she added. “The hope is that as markets weather earnings season and digest forecasts, and the possibility of another Fed rate hike in early May, that the bond market and equity markets will recover. ‘will adjust and emerge more in sync,’ she said. “So far, the messages are seemingly disparate and confusing. » Samantha Subin

Banking sector still vulnerable as central bank raised interest rates too quickly, says Thomas Hoenig The banking sector is still in a fragile state as the Federal Reserve continues to raise benchmark interest rates, according to former Kansas City Fed chief Thomas Hoenig. “We’re still concerned that they’re at least about the state of the banking industry as a whole,” Hoenig said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “And you don’t want to make that part of the industry even more vulnerable by raising rates unless you absolutely have to.” Despite the difficulty of aggravating the turbulence by raising rates further, the central bank would also act prematurely by becoming dovish, Hoenig added. “Pivoting now would be far too soon,” he said. Brian Evans

Flat Open Equity Futures Contracts Stock futures opened flat ahead of the March consumer price index release. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded flat. Samantha Subin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/11/stock-market-today-live-updates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related