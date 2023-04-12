Federal court closes Detroit-area father and son tax preparers until further notice | Takeover bid





On April 10, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan issued a preliminary injunction against Detroit-area tax preparers Herman Eddie Simmons, Richmond Simmons, and Profile Income Tax Co., suing as Simmons Income Tax Company. , barring defendants from preparing federal tax returns for others through the resolution of their case on the merits. In issuing the preliminary injunction after holding a hearing and gathering evidence, the Court noted that the government had supported its petition with twelve affidavits in which the defendants’ clients disavowed various aspects of the statements the defendants had prepared for them, especially false and inflated deductions for charitable donations. Defendants’ Client Statements repeatedly stated that they never discussed the deductions at issue with the Defendants and had no idea why their statements contained the reported numbers. Based on this client testimony and the similarities between all of the fraudulent statements, the Court found that filing tax returns with falsified deductions clearly constituted an act of willful or reckless disregard for the tax code, and that defendants engaged in a tendency to deliberately state false or inflated deductions to underestimate their clients’ liabilities. The Court also rejected the defendants’ claim that they made honest mistakes in the statements they prepared, finding that their claim that they simply reported everything their clients told them was not credible. . According to the Court, no reasonable tax preparer would proceed in such a grossly misinformed and willfully ignorant manner. Assistant Deputy Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s tax division made the announcement. Shady tax preparers remain a concern of the IRS, which recently warned taxpayers against unscrupulous tax preparers under the IRS. Dirty Dozen Series. As the 2023 tax season continues, taxpayers looking for a tax preparer should remain vigilant against unscrupulous tax preparers. The IRS offers advice on how to complete the declarations accurately And how to choose a tax prepareras well as the steps that taxpayers can take to get a deposit boost. The IRS also offers 10 advice to avoid tax evasion and ways to protect their personal information. Over the past decade, the Justice Department’s tax division has obtained injunctions against hundreds of unscrupulous tax preparers. Information on these cases is available on the Ministry of Justice website. An alphabetical list of persons prohibited from preparing returns and promoting tax schemes can be found on this page. If you believe any of the affected individuals or companies are violating an injunction, please contact the Tax Division with details.

