



Tupperware Brands, which has seen a resurgence during the pandemic, is now looking for investors to keep it afloat and faces delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Key points: Sales increased during the pandemic as people stayed home and cooked for themselves

Despite the pandemic breathing new life into the company, shares fell Tupperware said it was considering selling some real estate and other non-core assets to free up cash Shares of Tupperware Brand fell nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had hired financial advisers to help it secure financing and “clear its doubts about its ability to continue its activity”. Sales and profits have steadily fallen over the past two years after the pandemic breathed new life into the Orlando, Florida-based food storage container maker. In early March, Tupperware posted a loss of 24 cents per share for the fourth quarter, shaking investors who had expected earnings of 22 cents per share. Sales, which soared during the pandemic as people stayed home and cooked for themselves, fell from nearly $500 million ($751 million) in the fourth quarter of 2020 to just over $300 million. dollars in the most recent fourth quarter. The company last week received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE for failing to file its annual results with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Preliminary results released to investors last month showed it lost about $35 million in the fourth quarter. Tupperware Brands has six months from the filing’s due date to regain compliance, although the NYSE may begin the process of delisting the stock at its own discretion. Analysts say creditors could potentially call Tupperware on its debt, which the company is unlikely to be able to repay. Citi analyst Chasen Bender said Tupperware’s creditors appear to be giving the company a 30-day grace period until the 10-K is filed. Mr Bender added that while the company says it is working to finalize the case, “the way forward looks very uncertain”. Tupperware plans to sell assets Tupperware said it was considering selling some real estate and other non-core assets to free up cash. Tupperware, which experienced explosive growth in the mid-20th century, was well known for its Tupperware Party, first held in 1948. But he spat in the years leading up to the pandemic. Prior to the resurgence of the pandemic, Tupperware had experienced negative sales growth for three consecutive years, according to FactSet. Shares of Tupperware rose about 9% on Tuesday morning to US$1.35 per share. Shares of the company were trading above US$4 at the start of this year and were close to US$40 per share at the start of 2021. PA

