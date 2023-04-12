A stock market boost to improve valuations

Cassis

By Hyun Kang

Almost a year has passed since the Japan Exchange Group doubled down on its corporate governance improvements.

The reforms were touted as the biggest overhaul of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in 60 years and a clear attempt to reinvigorate enthusiasm for Japanese equities.1

These initiatives included the restructuring of the TSE cash equity markets into three new segments: the Main Market, the Standard Market and the Growth Market, with each segment having its own set of eligibility criteria.

The ultimate impact of the rework has been mitigated. After three years of deliberation, the potential requirements of the Prime Section have been significantly weakened.

Nevertheless, the reforms represented a step forward for Japanese corporate governance.

The TSE announced that about half of its listed companies had price-to-book ratios below 1x. According to the TSE, these companies must disclose their specific improvement policies and initiatives.

Japan has been labeled by many as a value trap, teeming with companies with low profitability metrics and return on capital. This wave of market reforms seeks to address these investor concerns.

Valuations and fundamentals of regional indices

Echoes of Abenomics

The pressure on low-valuation companies to improve their practices and increase shareholder returns is reminiscent of previous Abenomics-era initiatives, namely the launch of the JPX-Nikkei 400 index in 2014.

Also known as the Shame Index, the JPX-Nikkei 400 included the largest and most liquid companies based on profitability measures such as return on equity. It takes its nickname from the experience of excluded companies and their management.

Since Abenomics and the launch of the JPX-Nikkei 400, the total return on equity of the MSCI Japan Index has managed to climb to over 10% before falling flat, as COVID-19 put global markets in the tournament.

Aggregate ROE, S&P 500 vs. MSCI Japan Index

WisdomTree Japanese Equity Indices

THE WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to Japanese equities while mitigating the effects of negative movements in the Japanese yen against the dollar.

The Index selects export-oriented, dividend-paying Japanese companies. Its currency hedging strategy also adds an interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, which has increased the amount paid to hedge over the past year. The latest carry from hedging the yen approached 5% per year.

Annualized carry, yen hedge

The Japan Hedged Equity Index is value and quality oriented, and many of its constituents have low valuations.

THE WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index is another WisdomTree Japan-focused strategy that provides exposure to the small cap universe of dividend-paying Japanese stocks without currency hedging.

The result of the dividend weighting employed by the index is a basket of securities on which the effects of the TSE reform may be particularly amplified.

2022 Total Returns

According to the TSE, all Japanese listed companies are required to meet the inclusion requirements of the market segments for which they are listed by 2025 or risk being labeled as watch stocks or even delisted.

This means that many historically cash-rich Japanese companies are facing growing pressure to improve their numbers, possibly by channeling historically high excess cash reserves into buybacks or increased dividends.

Cautious cash balances in Japanese equities are also important factors helping to reduce volatility amid steep declines in other markets and have seen the MSCI Japan Index outperform other regional indices over the course of 2022. tumultuous.

Cash as a percentage of market capitalization

Half of the stocks in the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) were trading below their book value at the end of February, according to an earlier report by the Man Institute.2

Currently, 52% of the constituents of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index and 59% of the constituents of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index are trading below their book value. In other words, more than half of the companies included in these indices will have to improve their corporate governance and their shareholder value over the next two years or potentially answer for their performance.

Percentage of index constituents with a price-to-book ratio below 1.0

It’s an exciting time for Japanese equities.

Under the shadow of an increasingly volatile yen, it’s an even more exciting time for currency-hedged Japanese equities. While the TSE’s moves to reform what they see as bloated, stagnant dinosaurs will be painful for managers and executives, shareholders are among the first to benefit.

Year-to-date total returns

1 Eri Sugiura and Leo Lewis, the revised Tokyo Stock Exchange debuts, The Financial Times04/04/22.

2 Badger, Emily, This Time Is Different: Japan Value and Corporate Governance: Man Institute. institute of man | Man Group, March 1, 2023, These times are different: Japan Value and corporate governance | institute of man.

Hyun Kang, Research Analyst

Hyun Kang joined WisdomTree in July 2022 as a Research Analyst. As a member of the Index team, he assists in the creation and maintenance of company indexes and supports the group’s research initiatives through various strategies. Hyun is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, with a BS in Business Administration and an additional major in Statistics and Machine Learning.

