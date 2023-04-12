Can I buy Twitter shares and shares (TWTR)? – Forbes Canada Advisor

On Friday, October 28, 2022, Elon Musk’s longstanding and controversial acquisition of social media platform Twitter was completed at an agreed price of just over $59 billion ($44 billion).

Musk, who posted a tweet saying the bird is being released in reference to his ownership of the microblogging site, owns all of the site’s shares once shareholder payouts are finalized.

Trading in the shares on the New York Stock Exchange has been suspended, meaning no new stock purchases can be made.

The shareholders were paid $70.34 (US$54.20) for each share held up to the time of vesting.

Musk’s decision to make Twitter private means the company will be delisted, having listed on the New York Stock Exchange when it was a public company.

At the time, Musk was expected to change how Twitter works. It was speculated that he would change the sites algorithm, reduce moderation, introduce a user edit function and lift bans on figures excluded by previous management. Some of these measures have already taken place, while it remains to be seen whether others will, or have already been, behind the scenes.

Further developments could see Twitter’s reach widened so that the app becomes a versatile life management tool with a range of administrative functions.

As of the close of trading on October 27, Twitter shares were priced at just over $71 (US$53). The New York stock exchange issued an opinion saying the suspension of stock trading was effective before the market opened at 9:30 a.m. EST.

How to buy a stock

1. Create an account with a broker

If you have a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), you can buy a stock in your existing account. If you don’t have one or want to invest your money for purposes other than retirement, you’ll need to open an account with a broker.

Brokers act as intermediaries between you and the stock market, facilitating your orders to buy and sell stocks.

Brokers vary widely in terms of account minimums, fees, and account types, so be sure to do your research and choose the right broker for your goals. If you are looking for a simple and easy way to invest, check out our selection of the best online brokers.

Once you find a broker that meets your needs, you will be presented with several account options, including retirement accounts and taxable investment accounts.

RRSPs offer valuable tax benefits, in exchange for locking in your money until retirement. Taxable brokerage accounts don’t have the same benefits, but you get a lot more flexibility. You can access your money without worrying about early withdrawal penalties, such as withholding tax, for example.

2. Review financial reports

All US public companies are required to file financial statements and annual reports with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These filings present a wealth of information for potential investors. They provide insight into the company’s current performance, the risks facing its business model and future development plans.

For example, in its latest quarterly earnings report, Twitter reiterated that its long-term plans do not involve maximizing its profit margins, but rather investing in the business to drive user growth. It’s the kind of strategy that’s designed to create value over time, rather than driving up the stock price in the short term.

3. Decide how much money to invest

When considering how much money to invest in a business, consider the following factors:

Current price: Always consider the current price of the stock you are buying. Although some brokers allow you to buy fractional shares of individual stock tranches, only two brokerages in Canada (Wealthsimple and Interactive Brokers) have this option. If your broker does not allow you to buy fractional shares, you will need to invest enough money to buy whole shares.

Always consider the current price of the stock you are buying. Although some brokers allow you to buy fractional shares of individual stock tranches, only two brokerages in Canada (Wealthsimple and Interactive Brokers) have this option. If your broker does not allow you to buy fractional shares, you will need to invest enough money to buy whole shares. Overall portfolio: Deciding whether a company’s stock makes sense for you as an investment depends on how it fits into your overall portfolio. You shouldn’t invest your money in just one or two businesses; Instead, spread your investment dollars among a variety of different companies in a range of industries, such as technology, consumer staples, or utilities.

Deciding whether a company’s stock makes sense for you as an investment depends on how it fits into your overall portfolio. You shouldn’t invest your money in just one or two businesses; Instead, spread your investment dollars among a variety of different companies in a range of industries, such as technology, consumer staples, or utilities. Goals: Twitter had a proven track record, but it lacked the spectacular returns that new growth stocks provide. Because its performance was steadier before Musk bought the company, it was generally a good investment for long-term investment goals rather than short-term investing or day trading.

4. Place a stock order

To start buying shares, open your brokerage account and enter the stock symbol of the company in this case it was TWTRalong with the number of shares you want to buy. Alternatively, you can enter the dollar value you wish to invest if your broker offers fractional shares.

When you buy stocks, you can usually designate an order type. The most common options are market and limit orders.

A market order tells the broker to buy or sell the stock immediately at the best available price. In contrast, a limit order only goes through when the stock reaches a specified price that you choose. Limit orders can be a good idea if you expect stock prices to drop soon.

5. Be aware of currency conversion fees and taxes

If you use Canadian dollars to buy US stocks, your brokerage will charge you a conversion fee of 1% to 4% on top of the regular exchange rate when you buy the stock and when you sell it.

It is possible to avoid these fees, either by keeping your money in US dollars and storing the funds in a US dollar bank account at a Canadian bank, or by performing a maneuver called Norbert’s Gambit with the help of your house of brokerage.

This so-called gambit consists of buying a stock or an ETF interlisted on the American and Canadian stock exchanges. You buy Canadian stocks of that stock or ETF, then you have your brokerage firm “log” your Canadian stocks and convert them into US stocks of the same stock, you then sell your US stocks in US currency and You can use the resulting US dollars to buy any US stock or ETF you want, like Amazon, without conversion.

Regarding taxes, you will be subject to a 15% withholding tax if your US investment produces a dividend. You will not be taxed by the IRS at all if your investment vehicle is in an RRSP, as that particular registered account is recognized by the IRS, which is not the case for all registered accounts in Canada.

6. Monitor the performance of your investments

Even if you intend to hold your stocks for years, it’s always a good idea to periodically check in and review the performance of your investments.

A useful indicator is to compare its performance to that of major indices, such as the S&P 500, which provide an indication of the performance of the stock market as a whole.

What to consider before selling stocks

If you need to sell your shares, you can sell them by entering the stock symbol on your trading platform and the amount you want to sell.

However, since selling stocks for a profit can result in capital gains taxes, you may want to consult a tax professional to discuss when it makes sense to sell and strategies to minimize your tax bill.

As a Canadian investor, you will likely only owe capital gains to the CRA (50% of the growth value) and not the IRS. The IRS only expects capital gains from you if you own a 5% or more equity interest in a US company and that company’s primary asset is US real estate.

Also, if you earn US$5 million from your US investments, your estate will have to pay estate tax when you die.

How to invest in a stock with index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)

Although investing in stocks may be attractive to some investors, investing in a single company can be risky. If you want to reduce your risk, you can get instant portfolio diversification by investing in index funds and ETFs.

Countless index funds and ETFs once owned shares of Twitter. Some popular options included:

Communications Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC). This ETF aims to give its holders exposure to the global communications and technology industry.

This ETF aims to give its holders exposure to the global communications and technology industry. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS). Twitter was once the largest holding in ETF Investco Dynamic Media, at 7.3% of the fund’s total portfolio.

Twitter was once the largest holding in ETF Investco Dynamic Media, at 7.3% of the fund’s total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTSAX). If you’re looking for a broader index fund, consider the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which aims to replicate the performance of the entire US stock market. In fact, we chose VTSAX as one of the best stock index funds. When the company was publicly traded, VTSAX owned nearly 3% of Twitter.

But keep in mind that investing in US stocks and ETFs is probably not the most profitable investment strategy for Canadians. To save on currency conversion fees and the exchange rate, it’s best to open a US dollar bank account or investment account to avoid all the fees you usually incur.