5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday April 12
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Inflation Watch
Investors observe a new inflation report on Wednesday morning. March’s consumer price index rose just 0.1%, a noticeable slowdown. The big question is still what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates at its next meeting in May. “As the economy slows, consumer prices will slow further and should bring inflation closer to the Fed’s long-term 2% target,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief U.S. economist at LPL Financial. “Markets will likely react favorably to this report as investors gain confidence that the next Fed meeting could be the last meeting when the Committee raises the target federal funds rate.” Follow live market updates.
2. Supercharging of electric vehicles
US President Joe Biden gestures after driving a Hummer EV during a visit to General Motors’ ‘Factory ZERO’ electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2021.
Jonathan Ernest | Reuters
The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new tailpipe emissions rules that would require two-thirds of all new vehicles sold in the United States to be fully electric by 2032. The limits, proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, would set pollution standards for cars and trucks that would force the auto industry to sell far more electric vehicles. The rules level an earlier commitment to electric vehicles by President Joe Biden and would significantly reduce climate-altering greenhouse gases from the transportation sector. The electric vehicle industry in the United States is still in its infancy, with many traditional automakers transitioning their model lines to all-electric and many electric vehicle startups just getting started.
3. Distribution of ‘Sunday Ticket’
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022.
Scott Galvin | USA Today Sports | Reuters
“Sunday Ticket” football is coming to YouTube TV for subscribers and holdouts. The streamer announced on Tuesday that it will be offering the base package of out-of-market NFL games to YouTube TV subscribers for $349 per season and non-subscribers for $449 per season. This is the first time the package will be offered as a standalone product after YouTube TV secured the rights, replacing DirecTV. The offer can help YouTube TV stand out in an increasingly crowded landscape of streaming services. And the tiered pricing model (plus an additional $100 off for anyone who signs up before June 6) could draw more attention to YouTube TV’s Internet-TV packages, which could also boost network channels. traditional television.
4. Vax not needed
American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.
Alex Tai | SOPA Pictures | light flare | Getty Images
Google will no longer require people to be vaccinated against the Covid virus to enter company buildings, a Google executive told employees on Tuesday. “We have put in place emergency measures such as our Covid-19 vaccination policy to keep everyone safe, but now the world is in a very different place,” the vice president of security wrote. Google Global, Chris Rackow, in a company-wide memo, which has been viewed. by CNBC’s Jennifer Elias. Google’s vaccine requirement sparked some uproar when it was introduced in December 2021 and in the following months, as the company threatened to lose salary and eventually set vaccination as a condition of its comeback plans. at work.
5. Lula proposes peace talks
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lulada Silva speaks during the inauguration ceremony of BancodoBrasil’s new president, Tarciana Medeiros, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 16, 2023.
Adrian Machado | Reuters
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in China to discuss trade and diplomatic relations, where he plans to propose a mediation initiative for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Lula has previously discussed the possibility of forming a group of nations to work towards ending the war. It aims to get Chinese President Xi Jinping on board, with Brazil having a seat at the table, and for China to take the message to Russia given the close ties between the countries. “I am convinced that Ukraine and Russia are waiting for someone else to say, ‘Let’s sit down and talk,'” Lula said earlier this month. Follow live updates on the Russian-Ukrainian war.
CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Jeff Cox, Emma Newburger, Lillian Rizzo, Jennifer Elias and Audrey Wan contributed to this report.
