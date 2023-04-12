Stocks rally after inflation data: today’s market news





US stocks rallied on Wednesday after inflation data showed consumer price gains cooled in March. At the open, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.6%, while the The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped 0.8%. Bond yields have fallen. The yield on 10-year bonds fell to 3.38%, while yields on rate-sensitive two-year bonds slipped to 3.95% on Wednesday morning. The March CPI showed price gains slowed last month in the smallest rise since May 2021. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in March, a slower pace than the gain of 0.4% in February. March headline inflation rose to an annual level of 5.0%, below expectations of 5.2%. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 5.6%, in line with expectations. Today’s CPI is taking some heat off the Fed, for now. Moderating pricing pressures combined with signs of cooling in the labor market will provide markets with temporary respite,” Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard, wrote after the release. “While this is good news, it does not mean the tightening is over. Core inflation remains well above the Fed’s target and the path to 2% will be bumpy. likely to end the year above 3%, the Fed has more work to do before it can declare victory on inflation,” Temple added. Investors will continue to digest Wednesday’s CPI report as it may provide clues as to whether the Fed will continue to raise rates at its next meeting. Markets have priced a 68% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates another 0.25% in May, according to CME Group data. This was down slightly from before the CPI report came out. On Tuesday, three Fed speakers raised the prospect of another rate hike ahead of the May meeting. New York Fed President John Williams told Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger that the Federal Reserve has its work cut out as the central bank tries to bring inflation back to the Fed’s target of 2 % in a strong labor market and sticky price pressure. The story continues Separately, Philadelphia Fed Chairman Harker said he wanted “to get rates above 5[%] and then sit for a while,” which would imply at least another 0.25% move. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee struck a more dovish tone, suggesting the Fed should proceed with caution when he raises rates too aggressively until he can assess the work the headwinds are doing for us in bringing inflation down. Other key indicators for policymakers will be the release of the FOMC minutes from the March bridge meeting for Wednesday afternoon, as well as the Bank of Canada’s rate decision. In individual stock moves, shares of parent company WeightWatchers WW International, Inc. (WW) fell Wednesday morning following news that the company has reached its deal with a telehealth provider, which will help expand its footprint in the growing market for new obesity drugs. . Shares of Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) soared more than 1% after the software services provider disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday that executives and board members had donated and sold his shares. Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Or android Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInAnd Youtube

