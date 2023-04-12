Many Americans are the greatest financial burdens of their adult children

For many Americans, the economic recovery from the pandemic hasn’t felt like one. Despite falling inflation and a large increase in savings that households have benefited from in recent years, many parents with working-age children suffer financial losses to help support them.

Just over half of parents with children over 18 said in a Bankrate/YouGov survey released on Monday that they had sacrificed some of their emergency savings and debt repayments to help their adult children. Some 43% of respondents to the poll, conducted in mid-March, said such financial help had started their own retirement savings.

The findings hint at the consequences of months of rising prices even on working-age Americans who have benefited from a historically hot labor market and even as both continue to slow.

The Federal Reserve has reason to celebrate Consumer Price Index data for Wednesday, which posted prices on average 5% higher in March than a year earlier, compared to 6% in February. Fed officials have signaled that slowing wage and hiring growth is a necessary cost to fighting inflation.

But for parents like Ed Lebert, a 41-year-old software engineer based in St. Paul, Minnesota, efforts to support family members struggling to achieve financial independence represent a hidden cost that is separate from those of parents. grocery store aisles or at the pump. .

About two years ago, Leberts’ daughter, now 22, and then-infant son moved in with him and his wife, who works part-time as an office manager at a dental office, along with their two younger children, ages 18 and 10. Since then, he said, his daughter bought a 2022 Honda Civic on a double-digit car loan and wrecked it, racking up $13,000 in repairs on top of her monthly payment of $800 for the car.

It’s hard as a parent, because it’s like you want your kids to make good financial decisions, but when they don’t, you don’t always want to bail them out either, he said. declared.

Lebert said he and his wife, who pays a $3,000-a-month mortgage, are trying to give their daughter, who works at a local Chick-Fil-A, some slack so she can save up to fix her car. and hide. at least one year’s rent.

Although he said the financial pressure is not acute, Lebert buys groceries for the whole family, sometimes his daughter participates and his wife seeks a full-time job to support their daughters’ school fees. 18 when she starts college this fall.

She is having dinner with us. She goes to work. But we don’t pay her bills and we don’t charge her rent, Lebert said of their 22-year-old daughter, so she can just stay here and survive.

So far, the arrangement is manageable. I didn’t have to dip into my pension or my savings to take care of my adult children, he said, but added that he might end up doing it to fix the car and buy it .

Among parents in similar situations, most have not dipped into their retirement funds to help them, according to the Bankrate survey. The 43% who said they had done so in March was lower than the 50% level found in 2019, the last time the poll was taken.

But Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate, a provider of consumer credit data, posited the results could mask substantial variations between households that support working-age children. He noted that financial progress made earlier in the pandemic, including jumps in Americans’ savings, was not evenly distributed.

In the latest Bankrates survey, those who said their retirement savings had been significantly affected by throwing lifelines to adult children rose slightly to 18% from 17% in 2019.

Much of the gains have eroded over the past year, Rossman said. In some income brackets, like low-income people, I think that cushion is definitely gone.

The survey found that households earning less than $50,000 a year were more likely to help support adult children than those earning more than $100,000. In fact, 58% of low-income respondents said they had sacrificed their emergency savings for their adult children, compared to 46% for the high-income group. (Employees in the middle of these two groups reported sacrificing less than either in both categories.)

Joe Brusuelas, the chief economist at consultancy RSM, which was not involved in the Bankrate investigation, said the results were not a surprise. The finances of low-income people have been strained due to two years of high inflation, rising interest rates and housing affordability issues, he said.

These pressures have led some working-age adults, including those who are carers themselves, to move in with relatives to help cut costs. This idea of ​​a multi-generational household isn’t new to the US economy, Brusuelas said, but it came back with a vengeance during the inflation era.

As interest rates rise, certain expenses like those the Lebert family faces increase. Take the Honda his daughter bought: According to analyst firm JD Power, the average APR for new-vehicle auto loans hit 6.7% in March, up sharply from 4.4% the same month there. a year ago. The average monthly payment for new vehicles rose from $663 to $721 over the same period.