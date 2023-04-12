



April 12, 2023 Canon Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

National Cancer Center of Japan Beginning of clinical research on the first next-generation photon-counting computed tomography produced in Japan

TOKYO, April 12, 2023—Canon Inc. today announced that Canon Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical), and the National Cancer Center Japan (NCC) have begun clinical research using an X-ray scanner from new generation system with computed tomography by photon counting (photon-counting CT, PCCT). System operation Using the first PCCT system produced in Japan approved in December 2022,1 Canon Medical, NCC Exploratory Oncology Research & Clinical Trial Center (EPOC) and NCC Hospital East have launched a joint research and clinical trial to develop new diagnostic methods and study their clinical value by evaluating image data obtained using the PCCT system installed at EPOC. With a focus on the 3Cs, or “Beating and Curing Cancer”, EPOC provides comprehensive support and implementation, from seed research to preclinical and primary clinical trials to drive the development of new drugs and medical devices for fight against cancer. As a primary translational research and development center based on an interdisciplinary network encompassing a wide variety of fields, EPOC drives the development of advanced drugs and medical devices in oncology and is responsible for the introduction of many breakthrough medical treatments through co-creation involving industry, governments, universities and the private sector. The research and development work described in this press release represents another significant initiative undertaken using this approach. The basic principles of the PCCT can be traced back to technologies developed under Japan’s advanced space program. The expected benefits of PCCT include significantly reduced radiation exposure compared to conventional CT (more patient-friendly), better detectability of pathological changes through higher resolution (more detailed) imaging, and discrimination and more accurate identification of various materials in the body, as well as tissue characterization and assessment of malignancy based on quantitative image analysis (more accurate). These advances should make it possible to improve the accuracy of diagnosis at all stages of patient care in the field of oncology, from prevention to diagnosis, including the evaluation of the effects of treatment and prognosis at long term. Based on the results of joint research with EPOC and NCC Hospital East to study the clinical applications of PCCT, which began in 2020,2 a number of studies have been presented at scientific meetings, including the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, the annual meeting of the European Society of Radiology, and the annual meeting of the Japanese Society of Radiological Technology. The unprecedented basic performance of the PCCT arouses enthusiasm in all regions of the world, as clearly demonstrated by the CyPos award given at the annual meeting of the Japanese Society of Radiological Technology. NCC Hospital East will report the study results and present lectures at the 82nd Congress of the Japan Radiological Society and the 79th Congress of the Japanese Society of Radiological Technology to be held in Pacifico Yokohama from April 13-16. Dr. Tatsushi Kobayashi (Chief of Diagnostic Radiology Department at NCC Hospital East) commented, “PCCT provides high quality images and minimizes image noise and artifacts at relatively low exposure doses compared to Conventional CT. Additionally, high-precision imaging and multi-energy analysis should lead to new diagnostic imaging techniques and new methods of drug evaluation.” Clinical images of suspected lung cancer obtained by PCCT a: chest CT with a slice thickness of 5 mm b: thin section CT image c: 3D image of the whole lung with the lesion shown in yellow d: CT image in coronal contrast from the thorax to the upper abdomen Dr. Toshihiko Doi (Director of EPOC) commented, “EPOC is focused on researching and creating innovative medical technologies through collaboration involving industry, government, academia and the private sector. Currently, Canon Inc., Canon Medical, EPOC, and NCC Hospital East will all work together to co-create the next-generation PCCT with the goal of ensuring its rapid clinical introduction and implementation. » Mr. Toshio Takiguchi (President and CEO of Canon Medical) said, “By collaborating and co-creating with the NCC, we will be able to directly hear the ideas and opinions of physicians who actually use the PCCT. , which should significantly accelerate the clinical development application of this new CT technology. We will help advance medical care by providing the world with more user-friendly, detailed and accurate imaging made possible by PCCT incorporating advanced technologies from the Canon Group. By promoting the rapid implementation of PCCT, we will contribute to the further development of diagnostic imaging technologies and aim to become the world’s No. 1 leader in CT. »

