LinkedIn and Microsoft Entra introduce a new way to verify your workplace





In the digital world, when you first meet business contacts online, you need additional trust signals to increase your certainty that they are who they say they are. We were thrilled to announce that millions of LinkedIn members will be able to verify their workplace with a Microsoft Entra Verified ID proof of identity. By simply seeking verification, members and organizations can be more confident that the people they are collaborating with are genuine and that the professional affiliations on their profiles are accurate. Verify a LinkedIn Member’s Work Location In just minutes, organizations can use Verified ID to create personalized digital employee IDs that reflect their brand and business needs. On LinkedIn, members will see an option to verify where they work on their profile. With just a few taps on their phone, members can get their digital employee ID from their organization and choose to share it on LinkedIn. After submitting the credentials, a Workplace verification will be displayed on their profile. A trusted approach to verification In our day-to-day lives, we use identity documents like driver’s licenses or passports as convenient and secure ways to prove our identity. Until now, we didn’t have a good digital equivalent. Verified ID provides an easy-to-use and secure experience for digitally verifying many aspects of our identity, such as education, skills, and work affiliation. Verified ID is based on open standards for decentralized identity, which operates on a “triangle of trust” model involving three parties: an issuer, a holder and a verifier. For example, an organization can act as an issuer by cryptographically signing a digital ID and issuing it to an employee as an employee digital ID. As the credential holder, the employee can choose to share their credentials with apps and websites, such as LinkedIn. Then, the verifier can cryptographically authenticate that the employee’s digital ID is genuine and was issued by the employee’s declared workplace. This approach represents a more secure, convenient and reliable way to verify large-scale digital information. Even better, because Verified ID is based on open standards, it can work with existing HR systems, as well as a range of identity systems, such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory, which is now part of the family. of Microsoft Entra products, and even identity systems that are on-site. Look forward To help ensure this new LinkedIn feature is an easy-to-use and secure experience, we’ve test and collect feedback from more than 70 organizations representing millions of LinkedIn members, including companies like Accenture, Avanade and Microsoft. We plan to start rolling out this new feature by the end of the month. Verifying workplace credentials for use on LinkedIn is just one example of how Verified ID can make digital interactions easier and more trusted, whether they involve organizations or individuals. This new way to verify can be useful for background checks, rewards programs, tech support, and a host of other scenarios that require proof of work affiliation. It will also make the process of verifying the identity and qualifications of potential employees less manual, time-consuming and costly. But this is only the beginning. Verified credentials can increase trust, authenticity, and verifiability while reducing cost, time, and friction in many scenarios. You can issue employee IDs using Verified ID today. This will take only few minutes. To start, watch these tutorials. To learn more about Microsoft security solutions, visit our website. Bookmark the Security Blog to follow our expert coverage on security issues. Also follow us on LinkedIn (Microsoft Security) and Twitter (@MSFTSecurity) for the latest cybersecurity news and updates.

