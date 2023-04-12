Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants opens The Forum Hotel today on UVA Darden Grounds – Darden Report Online Kimptom The Forum Hotel opening





Kimpton Hotels and Restaurantsluxury and lifestyle brand IHG Hotels & Resorts, opens The forum hotelits first on-campus property, now on the grounds of the famed University of Virginia Darden School of Business. As its name suggests, this 198-room boutique hotel is a gathering place where food, drink, entertainment, conversation, education, reflection and more can be shared by all in a relaxed setting. dynamic. The dining room anchor on the property is Birch and flowera modern steakhouse with regional influences, and The Good Sporta craft beer bar with local beers and familiar tavern fare. We are honored to be part of Charlottesville’s vibrant community and look forward to welcoming visitors and neighbors alike,” said Kelly Brown, General Manager of The Forum Hotel. From organized local partnerships to direct access to the university, guests will find themselves immersed in the charm and hospitality of the destinations from the moment they enter. We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome The Forum Hotel to the Darden family, says Scott C. Beardsley, the dean of the Darden school. A sense of purpose and deep connection are at the heart of our community and central to our educational experience. The Forum Hotel will provide students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of the Charlottesville community, and visitors to the University of Virginia with an inclusive place with high energy to learn, celebrate, and rejuvenate. “The Forum Hotel will provide students, faculty, staff, alumni, Charlottesville community members, and visitors to the University of Virginia with an inclusive place with high energy to learn, celebrate, and rejuvenate.” Dean Scott Beardsley The five-story Jeffersonian-style building features a modern interior and countless amenities, including morning coffee and tea service, an evening social hour, a modern fitness center, guest-friendly accommodations, pet-friendly, expansive suites, comfortable gathering spaces, and a bustling arboretum and botanical gardens. The Forum Hotel’s majestic exterior, with its towering white columns, red brick facade and stone accents, pays homage to the architecture of Academic Village of Thomas Jefferson. Inside, guests are greeted by comfortable, contemporary interiors designed by Looney & Associates, Beleco Design and the Kimpton design team with organic textures and geometric shapes, with subtle nods to the location of properties by incorporating UVA colors throughout. In the center of the hall is a custom installation by a local artist and a university alumna Brielle DuFlon, who uses reclaimed materials in his work. Rooms have luxurious bathrobes designed by Darden alumnus Richard Loh, free yoga mats, minibars with goodies from local companies including Gearharts Chocolate, La Vache Microcreamery Caramels, and Three Notchd Brewing Company, as well as bespoke bath products from Atelier Bloem. Led by Executive Chef Eric Brownlee, the Forum’s two restaurants offer dining options that will appeal to guests and locals alike. Birch & Bloom is a reimagined American steakhouse with seasonal farm-to-table offerings. The menu features Virginia farmers, growers, brewers and winemakers such as Michael Shaps Wineworks, Honey Brook Farms, Angry Duck Farm, Caromont Farm and Polyface Farm. The Aspen Bar & Terrace, a chic and central cocktail bar, enlivens the lobby with a menu featuring creative riffs on the classics. In the lobby, The Good Sport, a craft beer bar, offers familiar but elevated tavern fare with an impressive list of craft cocktails and local beers from Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Blue Mountain Brewery, Potters Craft Cider and more. others. A 2,000-bottle cellar houses international, regional and local labels, paying special homage to the region’s thriving vineyards. The Forum Hotel also offers ample space for gatherings of all kinds, from small groups to large gatherings of over 500 people. The hotel has over 22,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 6,000 square foot ballroom, dynamic classrooms of varying sizes, and a large conference room where Darden will regularly host courses and events. Additional meeting spaces include the Arboretum Boardroom overlooking the gardens as well as an Executive Boardroom with an intimate wine cellar next door. For private dinners and events, guests can reserve the LOrangerie, a naturally lit glass-enclosed solarium adjacent to Birch & Bloom. Directly behind the property are sprawling botanical gardens and a five-acre arboretum with 17,000 square feet of outdoor entertaining space, featuring lush vegetation, walking paths that connect the Forum to UVA, a tranquil pond, and several places to gathering, including an outdoor amphitheater and 4,000-square-foot event lawn. Rates at the Forum Hotel start at $269 per night and rooms can be reserved online at www.forumhotelcharlottesville.com or at +1 855.546.7866. All excess economic profits from the Forum Hotel will be used to help the Darden School achieve its mission through the Darden School Foundation. See more pictures here.

