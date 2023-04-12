Stock market holidays April 2023: Stock market holidays reduce trading days to just 17 in April 2023





In April, stock market trading days were reduced to just 17 due to Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and other regular public holidays on Saturdays and Sundays. There are 13 stock market holidays in April, leaving markets to operate for just 17 days. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the stock market will remain closed on Friday, April 14. According to the BSE schedule, the equities segment, the derivatives segment and the SLB segment will be closed on this day. Additionally, the multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session and trading will resume at 5 p.m. on April 14 for the evening session. Across the calendar year, the market has 15 annual holidays in 2023, two more than last year. Five of these holidays were already covered on January 26, March 7, March 20, April 4 and April 7 for Republic Day, Holi, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively. In May, the market will be closed on May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day. On June 28 there will be a commercial holiday for Bakri-Id. Then, without interruption in July, the markets will observe a public holiday on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15th. After that, on September 19, the markets will be closed for Ganesha Chaturthi. In October there are two public holidays, one on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and the other on October 24 for Dussehra. In November, Muhurat trade will be held on November 12 to celebrate Happy Diwali-Laxmi Pujan. On November 14, the markets will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada. Then, on November 27, the markets will be closed to observe Gurunanak Jayanti. Thereafter, the last public holiday of the year 2023 will be Christmas, December 25. Additionally, there are some public holidays that fall on weekends like Mahashivratri, Eid-ul-Fitr, Moharram, and Diwali. The exchange may alter/modify any of the above holidays, for which a separate circular must be issued in advance, according to the ESB website.

