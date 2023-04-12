S&P/TSX Composite Index Gains Ground, U.S. Stock Markets Fall After Inflation Data





Canada’s main stock index posted a gain on Wednesday, while U.S. markets slumped later in the day to post small losses on new inflation data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 32.47 points to 20,454.32. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 38.29 points to 33,646.50. The S&P 500 index fell 16.99 points to 4,091.95, while the Nasdaq composite fell 102.54 points to 11,929.34. Learn more: READ MORE: S&P/TSX Composite Index posts slight gain on Monday, U.S. markets mixed The big market news of the day was the latest US inflation data, a key factor in the central bank’s upcoming rate decision. Initially, markets focused on headline inflation numbers, said Tamsin Wilding, fixed income analyst at Leith Wheeler. The story continues under the ad Inflation in the United States declined last month, rising 5% in March from a year ago, after rising 6% in February. But stocks grew choppier as the day progressed because some of the key moves the Federal Reserve is considering were higher than expected, she said. Core inflation was 5.6%, up for the first time in six months. “It’s still too high and it continues to hamper the Federal Reserve,” Wilding said. The market still widely expects the central bank to announce another small interest rate hike next month, Wilding said. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada came as no surprise when it announced on Wednesday that it was holding its key rate until the effects of rising borrowing costs were felt in the economy. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said rates could rise further if needed. “It’s good news, but it’s not done,” Macklem said at a news conference in Ottawa. “Our destination is the 2% inflation target, and several things need to happen to bring inflation back to the 2% target. Inflation expectations need to decline further, service price inflation and wage growth need to moderate, and corporate pricing behavior needs to normalize. trendy now Bank of Canada expects no interest rate cuts this year as it maintains its grip

Ariana Grande responds to weight concerns: ‘You never know what someone is going through’ The story continues under the ad The Bank of Canada has also revised its GDP forecast upward for 2023, but downward for 2024. Wilding said the market tends to price in rate cuts, but the central bank is signaling that the interest rate is unlikely to drop this year. “It’s marginal, but they still expect inflation to continue to moderate and continue to return to that 2% target, but without affecting growth. So it’s kind of a Goldilocks scenario that they’re planning for,” she said. “And it wouldn’t justify a rate cut either if you’re still seeing positive growth.” The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.37 cents US versus 74.17 cents US on Tuesday. The May crude contract was up US$1.73 at US$83.26 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down nine cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU. The June gold contract rose US$5.90 to US$2,024.90 an ounce and the May copper contract rose 6 cents to US$4.08 a pound. -With files from the Associated Press

