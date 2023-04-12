Stock Market News Today Stocks end lower as Federal Reserve expects recession

Last Updated: 4:00 PM EST

Stocks ended today’s trading session negative after Federal Reserve officials indicated they may raise interest rates at their next meeting, despite fears the economy will falter. enters recession later this year due to strains in the banking sector. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 0.11%, 0.41% and 0.89%, respectively.

The latest minutes from the officials’ meeting suggested that the strength of price pressures and strong demand for labor may warrant further policy tightening to bring inflation back to the 2% target. of the central bank.

Fed staff forecasts, presented at the last meeting, predicted that the banking crisis would drag the economy into a mild recession later this year, with a recovery in the following two years.

Nonetheless, Fed officials decided that more needed to be done to bring inflation under control, despite the banking crisis which sparked speculation that the Fed might hold the line on rates.

Looking ahead, the Fed has signaled that it will pay close attention to other measures of economic activity, including bank lending terms, as it weighs its next move.

Last Updated: 12:25 PM EST

Stocks are in the green midway through today’s trading session. At 12:25 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 0.3%, 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Additionally, WTI Crude Oil is also up today as it hovers above $83 per barrel. Although the commodity is well off its yearly highs, its recent uptrend has led to higher pump prices across the country.

Indeed, the national average for regular gasoline was $3.621 a gallon, up from last week’s reading of $3.528. Still, that remains significantly below the all-time high of $5.016 per gallon on June 14, 2022.

The highest prices are found in California, where prices are considerably higher than the national average, at $4.885 per gallon. On the other hand, Mississippi is the state with the lowest gas prices, at $3.144 per gallon.

Last updated: 11:03 a.m. EST

The shares are trending lower so far in today’s trading session. As of 11:03 a.m. EST, the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is close to the flat line.

Last Updated: 9:39 a.m. EST

Shares opened higher Wednesday morning as investors weighed the latest inflation data. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is up 0.7%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.6% and 0.55%, respectively, as of 9:39 a.m. EST on April 12.

Last updated: 8:37 a.m. EST

US futures are up today after the CPI report indicated that while headline inflation has cooled, core CPI remains elevated. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are up 1.10%, while those of the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.76% and 0.89%, respectively, as of 8:37 a.m. EST on April 12.

The CPI is considered an important indicator of the inflationary environment and is often taken into account by policy makers when deciding their monetary stance. In addition, US Producer Price Index (PPI) figures for March are due on April 13.

First published: 5:39 a.m. EST

Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) are down 0.12%, while those of the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are up 0.07% and 0.17%, respectively, as of 4:00 a.m. EST on April 12. Importantly, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of a weak medium-term growth forecast for the coming years while downgrading its outlook.

Inflation expectation is pegged at 5.2% for March, below February’s inflation figure of 6%. Additionally, the CPI is expected to rise 0.2% in March, down from the 0.4% growth recorded in February, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. The Federal Reserve’s next rate hike decision will be revealed in May. Whether the Fed decides to pause the hikes or continue with at least a 25 basis point hike will be determined by CPI numbers and the first quarter earnings season, which kicked off this week.

The major banks, namely JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), report this week, putting a mark on how the recent banking turmoil has affected the bank’s earnings.

Stocks are expected to see volatile sessions during the earnings season. Companies, especially banks, will reveal the extent of losses and unrecoverable assets on their balance sheets in their earnings reports.

Meanwhile, European indices are trading mostly in the green today as traders await key US inflation data.

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed Finish

Most Asia-Pacific indexes ended the trading session mixed today as investors anticipated key US inflation data and the Fed’s future monetary policy stance.

Remarkably, China’s inflation reading came in below expectations at 0.7%.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng ended the trading session down 0.86%, while Chinas Shanghai Composite ended up 0.41% and the Shenzhen Component Index closed up 0.54%.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day in the green, up 0.57% and 0.76%, respectively, following the country’s PPI and Machinery Orders report.

Interested in more economic information? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure