The Ripple Effect of a Bad Boss on Dual-Career Parents

It’s no secret that a supportive boss can be instrumental in your ability to thrive both at work and at home. In this article, the authors take this discovery one step further. Their research highlights how your boss can also indirectly influence your co-parenting’s ability to thrive as well. While it may not always be possible to choose your supervisor, by understanding how this process unfolds, you can take steps to more consciously navigate complex work, parenting, and partnership decisions to maximize opportunities for you and yours. your co-parent to thrive in all facets of life.

A recent Washington Post article highlighted a seemingly obvious, but critically important discovery research led by Maureen Perry-Jenkins: When parents work in more supportive environments, they are able to be more effective in their parenting roles. This, in turn, leads to better developmental outcomes for their children. It’s no surprise that this news article quickly made the rounds on social media for parents. It expresses what so many working parents have felt: that our experiences at work shape our life experiences at home.

In writing Parents Who Lead, one of us (Alyssa) heard countless examples of dual-career parents who described the pervasive and negative impact that an unsupportive work environment (think micro-managing boss, lack of from family-friendly policies, to a culture of presenteeism) can have on the whole family. It was common to hear a parent complain about their partner’s work and how carrying the resulting extra burden around the house meant they couldn’t fully commit to the work themselves. And, fortunately, we have also heard the positive flip side of this story. When a parent was supported in a meaningful way at work, their co-parent felt better able to present themselves fully as a parent and in their own career.

As a team of researchers and self-employed parents, we set out to explore this question: how does the support (or lack of support) of our co-parents in the work environment influence our ability to thrive at home and at work?

To answer this question, we identified 100 dual-career couples with children and interviewed them at various times over a year and a half during the pandemic. We asked each parent to tell us how supportive their work environment was for their life outside of work. We asked these questions about several facets of the work environment of their direct supervisor, their colleagues and the organizational culture in general. We also asked both parents about their family life, including the extent to which their partner was a supportive co-parent. Finally, we asked them to describe how fulfilled they felt at work and at home. From an academic point of view, prosperous is defined as two distinct but linked psychological states, vitality and learning. When you thrive, you feel energized, enthusiastic, and have a sense of continuous growth and learning. Beyond mere survival, we wanted to know why some working parents have been able to thrive (especially during the pandemic, which has placed immense pressure on the family system).

What we found supports our original supposition that when a co-parent has a supportive work environment, their co-parent is much more likely to be able to thrive both at home and in their own career. Diving deeper into the data yielded fascinating results.

First, we found that not all types of work support are equally important. Support from one’s supervisor had a much greater impact on the co-parent and partner than other forms of support at work (either from co-workers or from the organizational culture more generally). In other words, even after controlling for your own boss’ support, your co-parents’ boss support affects your likelihood of thriving at work and at home.

Second, as organizational psychologists, we wanted to understand how this process unfolded. We found that partners who had supportive supervisors were, in turn, more supportive of their home coparent. Having a supportive supervisor allowed individuals to contribute more time and energy to their home life. They were able to take on more parental and domestic responsibilities, as well as be a more focused, committed, and patient co-parent. Simply put, when you have an unsupportive boss, it’s hard to show up fully for your family. As a result, the demands of managing the domestic domain fall disproportionately on your co-parenting, depriving them of the ability to fully thrive in their family and professional lives. This effect is true regardless of the gender of the parents and the number of children.

While much remains to be unraveled about how the work environments of the couples in our study affect their children and their partner, these early findings present important lessons for working parents.

1. Recognize and manage fallout.

Although we’d like to believe that we can turn off work stress when we’re out of hours, our research suggests that’s often not the case. Work and family experts call it spillover when experiences at work impact your ability to fully engage at home, both positively and negatively.

After a great day at work, you are more likely to be an energetic parent and partner. But, after an exhausting and frustrating experience, negative moods don’t necessarily dissipate right away. By becoming more aware of this process, you can develop tools to capitalize on positive energy and minimize the transfer of negativity. For example, developing a journey ritual (even if it’s just from desk to couch) can be a useful tool for dealing with overflow.

2. Practice a conscious division of labor.

When we dove into research on how a partner’s boss affects their co-parenting, one of the key drivers was the extent to which unsupportive bosses were associated with less equal co-parenting. While demanding work roles may mean that not all chores or tasks can be shared 50/50, it underscores the importance of consciously and collaboratively determining how family responsibilities will be distributed. Experimenting with new ways to distribute and manage responsibilities is an important strategy for dual career parents to improve satisfaction and performance for both partners at work and at home.

3. Prioritize the right boss.

While we don’t have control over who we work for and with, there are times of career transition when we have the ability to prioritize different facets of our future roles. In these cases, recognize the potential impact a supportive supervisor will play in your life and seek out a supportive boss.

4. Manage.

Since choosing your direct supervisor isn’t always an option, it’s important to be proactive in managing the relationship with whatever boss you have. Research suggests you can do your best to facilitate better alignment, communication, and support in your relationship with your direct supervisor. And, if your co-parent feels trapped, you can also help them identify strategies to get there.

5. Cultivate communities of support.

Although our research has focused on workplace support, its only dimension of our lives affects our immediate family. Yet many of us focus only on work and immediate family as potential levers of support, neglecting our wider community. By cultivating a wider support network around you, whether from extended family, neighbors, friends, community or school resources, you may find that you become less dependent on the support of your direct supervisor to facilitate well-being in your career and at home. By creatively creating and leveraging support in other areas of your life, you strengthen your ability to thrive in difficult circumstances.

It’s no secret that a supportive boss can be instrumental in your ability to thrive both at work and at home. Our research takes this discovery one step further by highlighting how your boss can also indirectly influence your co-parents’ ability to thrive. While choosing the perfect supervisor isn’t always possible, by understanding how this process unfolds, you can take steps to more consciously navigate complex work, parenting, and partnership decisions to maximize the opportunities for you. and your co-parent to thrive. in all facets of life.