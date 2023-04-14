Business
Why High Inflation Doesn’t Always Mean Disaster for the Stock Market
The bad news? The stock market is going sideways. The good news? There are finally decent alternatives to stocks, according to Ben Carlson. His new play is included in Fortunes finance teams new Quarterly Investment Guide which you can read here.
Carlson argues that we were in a new era. For much of the 2010s, financial markets were in a TINA environment (there is no alternative), he writes. The Federal Reserve kept short-term interest rates near 0% for much of the decade, and bond yields paled in comparison to the previous 50-60 years.
But after one of the most aggressive interest rate hike cycles in Fed history to fight the highest inflation rates in 40 years, a TINA is no more, Carlson writes. There are now many alternatives for investors, and they are relatively safe choices. You can now find yields in the 4% to 5% range on money market funds, CDs, savings bonds, online savings accounts, and boring old Treasury bills.
Carlson points out that for those looking for a higher return for their cash or more stable parts of their portfolio, this is a welcome development. However, inflation remains high, so real yields aren’t quite as juicy as nominal levels, but I’m not sure many retirees or fixed income investors care about low yields over the decade, he writes.
It also throws cold water on the idea that higher interest rate environments are always terrible for stocks. That makes sense in theory, he writes. A higher risk-free rate should mean lower valuations, a higher hurdle rate for accepting risk, and lower expected returns for stocks. But financial market theory doesn’t always translate to the real world when it comes to financial markets.
Going back decades, Carlson looked at average 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, average three-month Treasury yields, and annual returns for the S&P 500. He finds that the highest average yields have been produced in the 1980s, which was also one of the best decades on record for stocks.
You can read the full story here.
And check out our Quarterly Investing Guide for tips on the best money market funds and more.
Have a nice week end. See you Monday.
Sheryl Estrada
sheryl.estrada@fortune.com
Big deal
A new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence reveals that the number of bankruptcy filings by U.S. companies with more than $1 billion in liabilities is on the rise this year. As of April 4, six companies, including the failed parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were on the list of $1 billion bankruptcies in 2023, the highest total since the start of 2018. according to the report. As companies battle high interest rates and inflation, there is a growth in overall bankruptcy filings, which are higher than any comparable period in the past 12 years, the researchers say.
Go further
Here are a few Fortune weekend bed:
Goldman Sachs says Fed officials don’t need to trigger a recession to get inflation under control, but Fed officials think otherwise by Will Daniel
Synthetic data could determine whether Millennial founder Charlie Javice lied to JPMorgan Chase about millions of fake customers by Luisa Beltran
How much money you need to make to live comfortably in the 10 most expensive cities in the Americas by Chloe Berger
The 6 Things Longevity Expert Dr. Mark Hyman Does Every Day to Keep His Brain Sharp by Alexa Mikhail
Ranking
Here is a list of some notable moves this week:
Use Port was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Groupon, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPN), a daily deal website that offers discounted gift certificates. Ponrt will succeed Damien Schmitz, who is leaving the company after more than 10 years. Ponrt joins Groupon from Pale Fire Capital, which is Groupon’s largest shareholder. Prior to that, he held the position of CFO at Alza.cz, one of the largest e-commerce players in Central and Eastern Europe. Ponrt also spent 15 years at Danone/Nutricia.
Linda LaGorgawas appointed Chief Financial Officer ofEntegris, Inc.(Nasdaq: ENTG), a provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, effective May 15. LaGorga succeeds Greg Graves, who recently announced his retirement. LaGorga joins Entegris from Honeywell International Inc., where she most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell’s $2.4 billion UOP business unit. Previously, she served as vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell’s aerospace mechanical systems and components business.
Gina Goetterwill step down as Chief Financial OfficerHarley-Davidson, Inc.(NYSE:HOG) end of April. Goetter will become Chief Financial Officer atHasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq:HAS), beginning May 18. Prior to her arrival at Harley-Davidson, Goetter was senior vice president of finance for the prepared foods segment of Tyson Foods and also spent 21 years at General Mills in several increasingly senior finance roles. Harley-Davidson has launched a formal search process for a new chief financial officer. David Viney, Vice President and Treasurer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 28.
John Sternwill be promoted to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer atAmerican bank(owned by US Bancorp NYSE: USB) in May and is expected to become CFO on September 1. officer, succeeding Kate Quinn, 58, who will retire from her post on June 30. Stern is currently president of the firm’s global trust and corporate custodial businesses.
Joe Lillowas promoted to Chief Financial Officerpilot company, a fuel supplier and operator of travel centers in North America, starting May 30. After Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) became the majority owner of Pilot Company on January 31, it identified Lillo for the role of chief financial officer. It has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway Energy family of companies for over 25 years.
William J. Keneallywas appointed interim Chief Financial OfficerRice bran technologies(Nasdaq: RIBT), a maker of ingredients derived from rice and ancient grains, effective April 17. Keneally succeeds Todd Mitchell. Keneally is a public company finance executive and a partner in CXO Partners, a new TechCXO services company. He previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of Flutterwave, Inc.
Chris Murraywas appointed Chief Financial Officer ofLight side health, a telehealth platform that provides mental health care. Murray brings over 15 years of experience in roles in finance, operations and go-to-market functions in healthcare and technology companies. He joins Brightside Health from Evolent Health, where he served as Vice President of Finance.
Heard
Bank failures were not over, but depositors had no crisis. Banks go bankrupt. But the depositors will not be hurt.
Investing legend Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, predicted the CNBC scream box Wednesday that there will be more bank failures, but depositors shouldn’t worry.
This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter about the trends and people shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get CFO Daily delivered to your inbox for free.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2023/04/14/high-inflation-doesnt-mean-disaster-stock-market/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi arrives in Germany | Malang News Today | Malang Posco Media
- Review: Heavily Stylized British Horror Tale ‘Enys Men’ Adrift At Sea | Entertainment
- Ambani builds on record cricket views with film and TV offerings
- Target Spring Designer 2023 Collection Review with Photos
- Week in tech: New features and upcoming pandemic warnings for Twitter Blue users
- Farrah Khan on reproductive justice, motherhood and the need for joy
- Trump fundraising: from sluggish to blistering after indictment
- Why PM Modi is silent on Satya Pal Malik revelations, asks MVA
- Before Renfield, Nicolas Cage ripped his neck off for a vampire’s kiss – The Hollywood Reporter
- USC Track & Field is having a strong final day at Mt. SAC Relays
- Oklahoma University of Athletics
- How ‘productive friction’ can ignite innovation and unlock the power of an age-diverse workforce