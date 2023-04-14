Why High Inflation Doesn’t Always Mean Disaster for the Stock Market

The bad news? The stock market is going sideways. The good news? There are finally decent alternatives to stocks, according to Ben Carlson. His new play is included in Fortunes finance teams new Quarterly Investment Guide which you can read here.

Carlson argues that we were in a new era. For much of the 2010s, financial markets were in a TINA environment (there is no alternative), he writes. The Federal Reserve kept short-term interest rates near 0% for much of the decade, and bond yields paled in comparison to the previous 50-60 years.

But after one of the most aggressive interest rate hike cycles in Fed history to fight the highest inflation rates in 40 years, a TINA is no more, Carlson writes. There are now many alternatives for investors, and they are relatively safe choices. You can now find yields in the 4% to 5% range on money market funds, CDs, savings bonds, online savings accounts, and boring old Treasury bills.

Carlson points out that for those looking for a higher return for their cash or more stable parts of their portfolio, this is a welcome development. However, inflation remains high, so real yields aren’t quite as juicy as nominal levels, but I’m not sure many retirees or fixed income investors care about low yields over the decade, he writes.

It also throws cold water on the idea that higher interest rate environments are always terrible for stocks. That makes sense in theory, he writes. A higher risk-free rate should mean lower valuations, a higher hurdle rate for accepting risk, and lower expected returns for stocks. But financial market theory doesn’t always translate to the real world when it comes to financial markets.

Going back decades, Carlson looked at average 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, average three-month Treasury yields, and annual returns for the S&P 500. He finds that the highest average yields have been produced in the 1980s, which was also one of the best decades on record for stocks.

Big deal

A new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence reveals that the number of bankruptcy filings by U.S. companies with more than $1 billion in liabilities is on the rise this year. As of April 4, six companies, including the failed parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were on the list of $1 billion bankruptcies in 2023, the highest total since the start of 2018. according to the report. As companies battle high interest rates and inflation, there is a growth in overall bankruptcy filings, which are higher than any comparable period in the past 12 years, the researchers say.

Use Port was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Groupon, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRPN), a daily deal website that offers discounted gift certificates. Ponrt will succeed Damien Schmitz, who is leaving the company after more than 10 years. Ponrt joins Groupon from Pale Fire Capital, which is Groupon’s largest shareholder. Prior to that, he held the position of CFO at Alza.cz, one of the largest e-commerce players in Central and Eastern Europe. Ponrt also spent 15 years at Danone/Nutricia.

Linda LaGorgawas appointed Chief Financial Officer ofEntegris, Inc.(Nasdaq: ENTG), a provider of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, effective May 15. LaGorga succeeds Greg Graves, who recently announced his retirement. LaGorga joins Entegris from Honeywell International Inc., where she most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell’s $2.4 billion UOP business unit. Previously, she served as vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell’s aerospace mechanical systems and components business.

Gina Goetterwill step down as Chief Financial OfficerHarley-Davidson, Inc.(NYSE:HOG) end of April. Goetter will become Chief Financial Officer atHasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq:HAS), beginning May 18. Prior to her arrival at Harley-Davidson, Goetter was senior vice president of finance for the prepared foods segment of Tyson Foods and also spent 21 years at General Mills in several increasingly senior finance roles. Harley-Davidson has launched a formal search process for a new chief financial officer. David Viney, Vice President and Treasurer, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective April 28.

John Sternwill be promoted to senior executive vice president and chief financial officer atAmerican bank(owned by US Bancorp NYSE: USB) in May and is expected to become CFO on September 1. officer, succeeding Kate Quinn, 58, who will retire from her post on June 30. Stern is currently president of the firm’s global trust and corporate custodial businesses.

Joe Lillowas promoted to Chief Financial Officerpilot company, a fuel supplier and operator of travel centers in North America, starting May 30. After Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) became the majority owner of Pilot Company on January 31, it identified Lillo for the role of chief financial officer. It has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway Energy family of companies for over 25 years.

William J. Keneallywas appointed interim Chief Financial OfficerRice bran technologies(Nasdaq: RIBT), a maker of ingredients derived from rice and ancient grains, effective April 17. Keneally succeeds Todd Mitchell. Keneally is a public company finance executive and a partner in CXO Partners, a new TechCXO services company. He previously served as Chief Accounting Officer of Flutterwave, Inc.

Chris Murraywas appointed Chief Financial Officer ofLight side health, a telehealth platform that provides mental health care. Murray brings over 15 years of experience in roles in finance, operations and go-to-market functions in healthcare and technology companies. He joins Brightside Health from Evolent Health, where he served as Vice President of Finance.

Heard

Bank failures were not over, but depositors had no crisis. Banks go bankrupt. But the depositors will not be hurt.

Investing legend Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, predicted the CNBC scream box Wednesday that there will be more bank failures, but depositors shouldn’t worry.