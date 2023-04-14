Bitcoin Futures and Options Trading Comes to the London Stock Exchange





The UK is the newest addition to the list of countries that have legalized bitcoin futures trading in one form or another. The London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) said on Thursday that it will provide trading and clearing services for derivatives based on the Bitcoin index. In a statement released Thursday, LCH, the clearing house of the London Stock Exchange Group, said it would provide clearing services for cash-settled bitcoin (BTC) index futures and options. Cash-settled Bitcoin (BTC) index futures and options contracts traded on GFO-X will have access to LCH’s clearing services, the company announced in a press release. In the UK, GFO-X is the first digital asset derivatives exchange to be both authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Britain Aims to Become a Bitcoin Hub Earlier this year, Britain, which aspires to become a global center for crypto technology, opened a public consultation on future legislation relating to crypto assets, which are currently unregulated. Frank Soussan, head of LCH Digital Asset Clear, says bitcoin index futures and options are a fast-growing asset class due to the growing number of institutional market participants seeking access within a regulated framework. “Offering centralized clearing for these dollar-denominated, cash-settled crypto derivatives contracts on GFO-X is an important development for the market,” Soussan said. In the fourth quarter of this year, Bitcoin futures and options trading is expected to begin. The customs clearance service is now awaiting certification from the French authorities. Arnab Sen, CEO and Co-Founder of GFO-X, issued the following statement: Recent market events in digital asset trading have highlighted the need for a safe and regulated venue where large financial institutions can trade at scale, while protecting their clients’ assets. The major role of clearing houses Trade agreements made on an exchange can be settled in a central clearing house. They have been favored by authorities since the 2008 financial crisis as a strategy to reduce the risk of investment banks entering into separate bilateral transactions with other participants. Rival CME Group already offers bitcoin futures and options, while the Chicago Board Options Exchange has acquired a digital asset exchange, ErisX. On Monday, the FTSE Bitcoin Index will be available in US dollar and euro traded futures on Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex platform. As investor interest in cryptocurrency grows, more mainstream financial institutions are beginning to offer cryptocurrency trading and related services. Total market cap of cryptocurrencies climb a bit and now at $1.24 billion on the daily chart at TradingView.com Banking giants join the bitcoin movement Many major financial institutions have entered the crypto market, including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and BlackRock. Several Bitcoin futures products, primarily futures ETFs, have been introduced in several countries over the past few years. Following the lead of the United States in 2021, countries like Brazil, Argentina, and even Hong Kong have taken similar steps. -Featured image from CoinNewsSpan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-futures-trading-coming-to-lseg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related