



FLASH FRIDAY is a weekly content series about the past, present and future of capital markets trading and technology. FLASH FRIDAY is sponsored by Instinet, a Nomura company. Today, many women lead exchanges, including Adena Friedman, president and CEO of the Nasdaq, and Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group. However, just over five decades ago, women were not allowed on the trading floor of the London Stock Exchange. On March 27 this year, the London Stock Exchange was opened for trading by Hilary Pearson and Susan Shaw, two of the first female members of the LSE trading floor, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women’s admission. In 1973, the London Stock Exchange Council finally voted to admit women members of the trading floor from March 26 of that year, after repeatedly rejecting their applications. THE FinancialTimes reported that some of the excuses used to reject women working on the floor included using their “feminine charms” or short skirts to get better prices, that they would be physically unable to navigate a room crowded markets and a man complaining that his wife didn’t want him to talk to attractive women. The catalyst for change in the vote was the merger of LSEs with regional exchanges in the UK, where women were already commonplace. In a subsequent letter to the newspaper, Cedric Feather, a former associate of JM Finn, highlighted the case of Diana Laird Craig who went to work on the trading floor and was praised by the majority of market makers. However, after wearing pants, she was banned from the floor for improper dress. Feather wrote that after the story appeared in the press, it was evident that the most sensitive institutional clients were insisting that their orders be executed only by Diana. It is unfortunate that 50 years later, women are still rare in commercial roles at the LSE. The progress that still needs to be made was highlighted in a report the LSE commissioned for the Center for Economics and Business Research’s anniversary to analyze the contribution of women in finance to the UK economy between 1971 and 2022. Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange plc, said in the report: Yet half a century later, our sector has not fully redressed the inequalities and structural imbalances that characterized women’s experience and prevented them from progress professionally in our sector – fifty years ago. Hoggett drew attention to the report finding an almost three-fold increase in gross value added to the UK economy by women in finance over the past 26 years. An increase in women’s ability to participate and therefore in their wages and productivity leading to greater value added per worker should challenge every politician working to solve the productivity puzzle in the UK to s sit down and take note, she added. Do not overlook the dividend of 1,120,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. As women have risen to the upper echelons of the forex industry, they are unlikely to be overlooked for the next 50 years.

