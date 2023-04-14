S&P/TSX Composite Index Gains Slightly on Friday, US Markets Fall | national company





TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged up on strength in battery metals, while U.S. markets fell even as the country’s biggest banks beat earnings expectations. All eyes were on some of the biggest US banks on Friday as they reported their results for the first quarter of the year, said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones. Banks have kicked off earnings season, he said. It was better than expected. That gave the market some support even though it contracted a little after Thursday’s rally, he said. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 15.42 points to 20,579.91. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 143.22 points to 33,886.47. The S&P 500 index fell 8.58 points to 4,137.64, while the Nasdaq composite fell 42.81 points to 12,123.47. The bank’s earnings were encouraging, Kourkafas said. Today we had JP Morgan, Citibank, Wells Fargo and PNC, all of which exceeded expectations, he said. He noted that expectations for bank earnings had been scaled back after the banking crisis. Retail sales in the United States slowed in March, another sign that the economy was weakening under the pressure of high interest rates, while Canadian manufacturing sales were also slightly weaker. Meanwhile, top Federal Reserve official Christopher Waller said Friday that further interest rate hikes were needed to bring inflation under control. Consensus for a hike in the federal government’s decision in June slipped after the comments, Kourkafas said. Some of the rate cut markets are pricing in Canada and the United States will need to be recalibrated, he said. We see bond yields a bit higher as positive economic momentum likely means the central bank’s job is not done. Next week, Canada will see retail sales data and new inflation figures, while in the United States the focus will be on boosting profits, Kourkafas said. Investors will be looking more than anything for guidance from companies over the coming quarters, he said. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.84 cents US versus 74.86 cents US on Thursday. The May crude contract rose 36 cents to US$82.52 per barrel and the May natural gas contract rose 11 cents to US$2.11 per mmBTU. The June gold contract was down US$39.50 at US$2,015.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 2 cents at US$4.11 a pound. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 14, 2023. Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

