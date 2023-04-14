Teneo US ESG Overview 4.13.23





This spotlight explores key ESG-related market developments and their implications for companies and investors. ESG in the news In a year letter To Board Members on State Streets 2023 Proxy Voting Agenda, New Chairman and CEO Yie-Hsin Hung discussed the fiduciary duty of asset managers, his business stewardship and its commitment to effective oversight and governance to ensure that portfolio companies properly consider risks and opportunities. The letter outlines State Streets 2023 management priorities, which include effective board oversight, climate risk management, human capital management, and DE&I. Priorities underscore State Street’s commitment to consider ESG factors, encouraging portfolio companies to hire diverse directors, disclose information about human capital management practices and ensure transparency of risk management plans related to climate. Teneo Takeaway: State Street continues to recommend that its portfolio companies consider the risks and investment opportunities related to ESG factors, the term ESG not being mentioned. The asset manager also recently published a report on human capital management, which aims to help companies improve their control of employees through a better understanding of the voice of employees. The International Sustainability Standards Council announcement that its global sustainability disclosure standards will focus first on climate. The decision to start with climate-related standards, or S2, allows companies to prioritize their reporting practices and structures to provide investors with decision-useful information about climate-related risks and opportunities over the course of the year. first year of reporting once the standards are finalized. Companies will also be required to provide a comprehensive report on S1 sustainability risks and opportunities, beyond climate, from year two. S1 and S2 will be released towards the end of the second quarter. Teneo Takeaway: The ISSB’s decision to prioritize climate-related standards is intended to provide transitional relief, allowing companies to focus initial efforts on sharing relevant climate change information with investors. However, scope 3 emissions will not be required in the first year. The European Parliament voted in favor new rules This will require companies to be transparent about employee pay, prohibit past salary surveys, and work to correct pay gaps greater than 5%. Additionally, the directive recognizes the rights of non-binary people, including protections against discrimination. Teneo Takeaway: This directive follows the recent law aimed at improving the representation of women on boards of directors adopted by the European Parliament in November. This is the first time the EU regulator has recognized non-binary individuals as a separate community requiring separate protections. The European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) require at least 10,000 companies outside the EU to follow the sustainability disclosures offered by the CSRDs. The draft rules, which will come into effect in the next few years, include information on greenhouse gas emissions and plans aligned with the 2015 Paris agreement, as well as issues such as pollution and gender pay differences. Companies with securities listed in the EU have an annual turnover of more than approximately $163 million, or companies with a subsidiary in the EU that is a large company will be required to follow CSRD standards. Teneo Takeaway: Companies with large operations in Europe should prepare for more stringent ESG disclosure requirements, as the standards could likely be more demanding than the frameworks being developed by the SEC. The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) released a study with additional guidance for organizations to achieve effective internal control over sustainability reporting (ICSR), using the globally recognized COSO Internal Control-Integrated Framework (ICIF). The guidance highlights key themes as organizations begin or continue their journey toward establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control over financial and sustainability reporting. COSO President Lucia Wind noted that information on sustainable businesses is always subject to change and innovation. Accordingly, it will be a continuous improvement process including internal capacity building and relevant assurance. Teneo Takeaway: In addition to external assurance, companies are also focusing on how to better assure ESG information internally. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released a Executive Decree directing executive agencies and the Treasury not to place state funds in investment accounts solely based on ESG criteria. The order cites fiduciary duties and urges the treasury and executive branches to act in the best interests of the state and the recipients of state trust funds. Previous anti-ESG actions in Republican states have targeted specific asset managers that, in Texas alone, have reduced competition and led to significant additional interest for taxpayers (~$300-$500 million). The New Hampshire ordinance criticizes ESG, implying that ESG investing is non-fiduciary, without limiting the investment decisions of state fiduciaries. Teneo Takeaway: New Hampshire’s executive order signals opposition to ESG investing without restricting the flexibility of state fiduciaries. The order targets funds that only consider ESG factors, but ESG funds assess traditional monetary factors in addition to environmental, social and governance considerations. They said it: ESG influencers speak out Professor of Corporate Law at Boston University David Webber saidPolitical friction at shareholder meetings is not new, but seems to be coming back into fashion. There is a long history of divisive debates at shareholder meetings, including over gay rights and segregation in previous decades. Looking ahead: Upcoming ESG events Milken Institute Global Conference, To milk (Los Angeles, CA) April 20 – May 3

Bloomberg Green Summit, Bloomberg (New York) April 26

