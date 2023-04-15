Business
Stanford Launches Battery Center at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory
The SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory remains an unknown part of Stanford to many students, despite its groundbreaking research. Known primarily for its particle accelerator, the center also hosts research in ultrafast science and bioimaging. From now on, it will also host research at the cutting edge of energy storage technologies.
Stanford hosted the official launch of the Battery Center at SLAC on Thursday. The invitation-only event was hosted on the campus of the Graduate School of Business (GSB) and featured presentations from SLAC leadership, two Nobel laureates, members of the Department of Energy, researchers from national laboratories and industry leaders.
Will Chueh, Director of SLAC-Stanford Battery Center and Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Energy Science and Engineering, presented the center’s vision and goals.
We are at the intersection of several very unique organizations, Chueh said. This allows us to open the revolving door in a very positive way. So what we’re trying to accomplish here is to connect science to technology and then to solution and vice versa. We can only do this in partnership with Silicon Valley and the entire industry.
In a separate interview with The Daily, Chueh expanded on her revolving door analogy.
In reverse, what are the necessary solutions? And what are the profound scientific advances we can make at the center? Chuh said. Right now, it’s about taking our capabilities at Stanford and SLAC and applying them to solving problems that are highly relevant to energy storage deployment.
Chueh serves as Director of SLAC-Stanford Battery Centers, setting his vision. Alongside him is Jagjit Nanda, a distinguished scientist at SLAC who serves as the Executive Director and works to carry out the objectives of the center.
The Battery Center will be housed in the new Arrillaga Science Center on the SLAC campus. It will bring together the resources and expertise of the National Laboratory, the University and Silicon Valley to accelerate the deployment of batteries and other energy storage solutions within the framework of the essential energy transition to face change. climate, according to Press statement of the SLAC published Thursday morning.
After keynotes from the directors, the event moved on to keynote presentations by prominent battery scientists. During a discussion on the future of batteries, Nobel laureates Steven Chu and Stan Whittingham agreed that lithium-ion batteries will continue to be key drivers in the transition to a net zero economy.
As we move forward, lithium-ion batteries will dominate over the next five to 10 years, Whittingham said.
However, lithium-ion batteries are not without their problems, particularly manufacturing inefficiencies, according to Wittingham.
We need to find a new manufacturing technology, which hasn’t changed in the last 30 years, Whittingham said. Right now it takes 60-80 kilowatt hours [of electricity] to make one kilowatt hour of battery capacity.
In the second keynote presentation, Chu highlighted the issue of scaling up in the electric vehicle industry.
It takes four or five years to [implement] any battery in an electric vehicle, Chu said, suggesting that mass production of currently state-of-the-art battery chemistry is far in the future.
Rapidly scaling up battery implementation continued to be the main topic of discussion in the following panel on translation battery research and innovation, featuring industry experts, scientists leading battery companies and makers. Celina Mikolajczak, director of battery technology at Lyten, highlighted the challenge of scaling up quickly.
Take Tesla for example, the whole history of batteries takes about 20 years to [implement in] a car and about 30 years for [implement in] a Gigafactory, said Mikolajczak. It is a market-driven solution. It’s much more comfortable than five to seven years, but climate change no longer allows us that luxury.
With less time left to mitigate the effects of global warming, it is crucial to quickly invent and implement new battery technologies to store energy from intermittent renewable sources and improve the energy density of vehicles. electric, according to Chueh. The SLAC-Stanford Battery Center aims to meet this challenge by promoting research transferable to industry.
The mindset of 10 or 20 years ago was about science and discovery-based curiosity, but on the themes of energy and sustainability, I think that’s not enough , Chueh said. The answer will start in academia, but it is important that it then translates into how to solve it in industry. And you will ask what is the missing knowledge, which will then inspire our students in the center.
One of the goals of the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center is to spark conversation between colleagues and industry, Cheuh explained.
The event then moved to the CEMEX auditorium, where panels of researchers, regulators and executives discussed circularity in battery manufacturing, the challenges and opportunities of long-duration energy storage and the commercialization of technology developed in universities.
The event concluded with remarks from Steve Eglash, Director of the Applied Energy Division at SLAC, followed by a poster session on battery research, featuring a Ph.D. student projects that will be relevant to the new center. In a separate interview with The Daily, Eglash highlighted the importance of the new SLAC-Stanford Battery Center.
I think this is an opportunity to bring together battery research at SLAC and Stanford, Eglash said. We can make it an ecosystem, a community, where the whole can truly be greater than the sum of its parts.
The event was originally to be staged on-site at SLAC. Spokesperson Manuel Gnida explained that the venue was moved to the GSB campus due to rainwater damage to the SLAC auditorium.
A previous version of this article incorrectly spelled the official title of “SLAC-Stanford Battery Center” as “SLAC Battery Center”. The Daily regrets this error.
