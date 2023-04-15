CA Electricity Rate Reform for Decarbonization and Equity

There are two root causes of California’s high electricity costs. The first is the size of the aggregate revenue requirement, or the amount the CPUC allows utilities and CCAs to collect through customer bills. The second is how that money is collected. Tariff design, which is the focus of this walkthrough and blog, only addresses the second issue. Broader policy reform, such as mobilizing other sources of funding for social goals such as wildfire mitigation and continued review of utility spending, is needed to address the first problem of control the expenditure of public services.

NRDC-TURN Joint Proposal Solves Tariff Design Problem

Our proposal reduces electric bills for low-income Californians, encourages electrification of homes and vehicles, and is achievable within the next two years. We recommend an average fixed charge of $37 which would be income graduated in three levels. This new fixed charge reduces the price of electricity consumption, or the volumetric tariff, by 20 to 25%.

Low-income Californians whose household income reaches up to 250% of the federal poverty level, already eligible for rebates on energy bills under the CARE and WILL programs, would pay a flat monthly fee of $5. Middle-income customers with an annual household income of up to $150,000 would pay around $40, and high-income households would pay around $62. The exact fixed charges vary by utility due to the characteristics of each utility’s customers and CPUC-approved revenue requirements.

Clients would automatically be enrolled in the low-income level if they are already participating in CARE or FERA. Middle-income customers would receive targeted prompts to confirm their income and register at the middle level. The remaining customers would default to the high income bracket. An appeals process would give all clients the opportunity to ensure they are classified in the appropriate income level.

NRDC-TURN proposal encourages beneficial electrification and efficiency while making electricity bills progressive

Improve affordability

Low-income customers, who tend to spend a disproportionately high share of their income on household utilities, will benefit the most. With the new fixed income-based charges and lower volumetric rates, low-income customers in all areas of the state would save $10-$40 per month on average. Middle-income customers would see minimal bill impacts, and high-income customers would see an average bill increase of between $7 and $35.

Bill savings are also highest for Californians who live in warm interior regions, as they tend to use more electricity than those in temperate coastal regions. On standard time-of-use rates, for example, we found that low-income customers in the SDG&E Coastal Region would save an average of $14 per month; however, the average savings of $40 per month for low-income customers in the hotter interior desert region of SDG&E.

Encourage more electrification and maintain focus on efficiency

Our proposal makes the adoption of clean electric technologies such as electric vehicles and construction devices much more attractive for all customer groups. To that end, we recommend that the CPUC also direct utilities to update their current electrification tariffs (such as PG&E E-ELEC or SDG&ETOU-ELEC) to include a slightly higher income-graded fixed charge than what we propose for the new default rates. This will ensure even lower volumetric tariffs to encourage cleaner use of electricity.

For example, on the current rate of pro-electrification of SCEs (TOU-D-PRIME) a high-income coastal customer can currently only save $30 in annual operating costs when electrifying their premises and heating water. According to our proposal, these savings would be almost quintupled to reach a total of $142 per year. These improvements are even more marked for electric cars. On SDG&E’s pro-electrification tariff, for example, high-income customers could pay $93 more each year when switching from a gasoline-powered car to an electric car. With the proposed rate reform, these customers would save close to $300 per year.

In addition to encouraging electrification, our proposal retains incentives for energy efficiency and conservation. Electricity consumption prices in California will remain high enough to encourage customers to be energy efficient, even with the fixed load.

Next steps

The opening testimony is the first step towards tariff reform. Then, all stakeholders will have the opportunity to critique others’ proposals and modify their own proposals in early June. The CPUC will finalize the new tariffs by summer 2024.

AB 205 provides a unique opportunity to implement progressive fixed charging that can help align residential rate design with state goals of prioritizing affordability, equity, and beneficial electrification. The NRDC proposal offers a pragmatic and achievable first step for this tariff reform.