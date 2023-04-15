Don’t rush to buy London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) just because it goes ex-dividend

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is set to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company’s record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because the settlement process involves two full business days. So if you miss this date, you will not be on the company’s books as of the record date. This means that investors who buy London Stock Exchange Group shares on or after April 20 will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on May 24.

The company’s next dividend payment will be £0.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed £1.07 to shareholders. Calculating the value of last year’s payouts shows the London Stock Exchange Group has a 1.3% yield on the current share price of 79.58. We love to see companies pay out a dividend, but it’s also important to make sure that laying the golden eggs doesn’t kill our golden hen! We therefore need to consider whether the London Stock Exchange Group can afford its dividend, and whether the dividend could increase.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it has earned, its dividend is usually at risk of being reduced. It paid out 75% of its earnings as dividends last year, which isn’t unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a downturn in activity. We would be concerned if earnings started to decline.

Companies that pay less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have longer-lasting dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more leeway the company has before being forced to cut the dividend.

Have earnings and dividends increased?

Companies that aren’t growing profits can still be valuable, but it’s even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could see the value of their investment go up in smoke. This explains why we aren’t too excited about the London Stock Exchange Group’s stable earnings over the past five years. It’s better than seeing them fall, sure, but over the long term, all the best dividend-paying stocks have the potential to significantly increase their earnings per share.

Another key way to gauge a company’s dividend outlook is to measure its historical rate of dividend growth. The London Stock Exchange Group has achieved an average annual increase of 14% per year in its dividend, based on the last 10 years of dividend payments.

To summarize

Should investors buy the London Stock Exchange Group for the next dividend? Earnings per share have not increased at all, and the company pays just over half of its profits to shareholders. All things considered, we are not optimistic about its dividend outlook and would be inclined to leave it aside for the time being.

Have you ever wondered what the future holds for the London Stock Exchange Group? Discover the forecasts of the 16 analysts we follow, with this visualization of its historical and future estimated profits and cash flows

