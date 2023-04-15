Oregon minimum wage increases 70 cents an hour July 1 to $15.45/hour in Portland area, $14.20, $13.20 elsewhere





Deschutes County goes to $14.20; Crook, Jefferson Counties $13.20) PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon’s commissioner of labor announced Friday that Oregon’s three minimum wage levels will each increase by 70 cents an hour on July 1, based on price increases at consumption measured during the past year Pursuant to ORS 653.025(5), Commissioner Christina Stephenson has determined that minimum wage rates in Oregon will increase on July 1, 2023. Raising the minimum wage can increase worker productivity, reduce absenteeism and strengthen employee recruitment and retention, which is a critical part of addressing Oregon’s labor shortage, she said. Minimum wage rates will increase as follows: Standard minimum wage (including Deschutes County): $14.20 per hour (from $13.50) Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $15.45 per hour (from $14.75) Non-urban minimum wage (includes Crook and Jefferson counties): $13.20 per hour (from $12.50) The law requires that a minimum wage adjustment be calculated by April 30 of each year, based on any increase in the average U.S. city consumer price index (CPI) for all urban consumers for all items from March of the previous year to March of the year in which the calculation is made. This amount should be rounded to the nearest five cents. The current standard minimum wage rate is $13.50. Based on a CPI increase of 5.0% from March 2022 to March 2023, the calculation used to determine the standard minimum wage rate on July 1, 2023 is as follows: $13.50 X 0.05 = $0.675, rounded up to $0.70. The Portland Metro minimum wage is $1.25 more than the standard minimum wage and the non-urban minimum wage is $1.00 less than the standard minimum wage. Oregon employers are required to post minimum wage posters. Downloadable posters reflecting the new minimum wage rates effective July 1, 2023 will be available free of charge on the BOLI website by June 1. “We expect this increase in incomes for low-wage workers to have a positive impact on consumer spending and stimulate the economy,” the labor commissioner said.

