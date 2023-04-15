Yellen to CNN: Despite the banking crisis, a soft landing still possible







The banking sector upheavals of the past few months have not prevented America from achieving a soft landing, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview on Friday. I think there is a path to bring inflation down while maintaining what I think we would all consider to be a strong labor market, Yellen said. And the evidence that I see suggests that we are on this path. She added: Are there any risks? Of course. I don’t want to downplay the risk here, but I think it’s possible. Yellen said the factors driving up inflation go well beyond tensions seen in the US labor market, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has pushed up food and energy prices; and pandemic-era supply chain disruptions, which have caused shortages of key materials that have engulfed critical parts of the economy, like the auto industry. We were seeing these supply chain bottlenecks that drove inflation, they are starting to resolve, she said. We’ve had big changes in the way people live and low interest rates, and housing prices have gone up a lot. Now house prices have essentially stabilized. US economic data released this week showed continued signs of slowing in areas such as inflation and consumer spending. Last month, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked a crisis in the American banking sector, rattled financial markets and fueled uncertainty about the possibility of negative ripple effects spreading to the whole economy. The Treasury, together with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, intervened after regional bank failures to ensure that bank customers could access all their money and to prevent future bank runs. The failures, however, have fueled uncertainty about the potential for additional bank meltdowns as well as possible aftershocks that could tip the US economy into recession as the Fed begins to wind down its historic rate hike campaign to make lower inflation. Yellens’ interview with Zakaria came at the end of a busy week of meetings, public appearances and speeches for the Treasury Secretary in conjunction with the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, where the ukraine was at the center of the concerns. In the interview with Zakaria, Yellen said that Russia should pay for the damage done in Ukraine and that discussions are ongoing on potential mechanisms to achieve this. It is a responsibility that I think the world community expects of Russia, she said. This is something we have discussed with our partners, but there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets. To watch Fareed Zakaria’s exclusive interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, tune into Fareed Zakaria’s GPS this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

