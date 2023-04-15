Stock market moves in the week ahead hinge on longer-term earnings outlook





Market action in the coming week could be dictated by the receipt of the latest quarterly reports from US companies. Six times as many S&P 500 companies are reporting first-quarter earnings and, perhaps more importantly, could be releasing second-quarter outlooks this coming week, as earnings released over the past week of s to complete (58 against 10). They range from three major financial firms on Monday (Charles Schwab, State Street and M&T Bank) to the leading household and personal products maker (Procter & Gamble) and oilfield supplier (Schlumberger) on Friday. Expectations for the outlook for immediate earnings have been on the decline for so long that the actual numbers themselves might seem on par with investors. After all, the consensus among analysts is that S&P 500 earnings will fall 5.2% in the first quarter, followed by a 4% drop in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv. That’s ahead of an expected 2.6% rebound in the third quarter and a 10.2% boom in the fourth, the data showed. Although investors have focused on the banking sector since the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, overall financial earnings should not be an immediate issue. Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all report in the coming week. Earnings for all S&P 500 financials are actually expected to rise 4.3% in the first quarter. Loan loss reserves and lending standards Megan Horneman, chief investment officer of Verdence Capital Management, said her Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company will be looking specifically at whether banks are increasing their loan loss reserves and whether management say “they are tightening lending standards. Horneman is also bracing for earnings from energy companies to contribute far less to earnings in the quarter than they have recently. Energy earnings are still expected to rise 13.7% in the quarter, but that represents a down from an estimated 26.5% at the start of the year, according to Refinitiv.The earnings picture is bleaker in what had been the fastest growing during the pandemic.Tech earnings are expected to fall by 14 .4% in the quarter (worse than the expected 6.7% decline at the start of the year) while Communications Services earnings are expected to contract 12.3% (vs. a 6.9% decline expected in early January. Tesla, IBM, Lam Research and F5 are all expected to release their latest results on Wednesday, opening the first window of tech results. Although the dollar index is nearly 2% lower in 2023, tech companies multinationals are always criticized year after year, Horneman said. The outlook is even bleaker for mid- and small-cap stocks, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. He expects mid cap earnings to decline 19.3% in the first quarter while small cap earnings fall 23.5%. But overall, JPMorgan thinks the stock market earnings problem is not so much a short-term issue as one geared toward the second half of the year. Strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote recently that he sees the current results revealing “emerging cracks in business fundamentals.” Expectations are exorbitant for the second half and will be difficult to meet, “given the stickiness of labor costs, rising pressures on the cost of capital and the risk of a slowdown in demand in the last part of this year”. Others make the same observation. Corporate financial forecasts are what “investors will focus” most closely on in Q1 earnings, “meaning what will happen in Q2, as well as the rest of 2023,” said CFRA’s Stovall. Investors might learn more about whether the tech job cuts already decided have helped companies achieve their goals or whether more layoffs are needed. Looking ahead, Verdence’s Horneman wants to know what companies’ capital spending plans are in the face of “a slowing economy, [and a] a likely recession. “Overall, however, Stovall believes that the likely first quarter numbers that will flood the market in the coming days are largely priced into current stock prices and pain trading is on the rise.” Because earnings projections are so dismal, I can’t help repeating something my dad once taught me, which is that you can rarely hurt yourself by falling out of a car window. ‘a basement. And with a bar set so low in this first quarter, with analysts expecting things to get significantly worse from here, I think the only way people will be surprised is on the upside.” , did he declare. primarily revolves around the latest housing market data for April. “Housing starts are expected to fall precipitously,” Stovall said. “With interest rates and inflation still high, it looks like new home sales, housing starts, building permits and existing home sales will all show further weakness,” he said. Official Fed speeches include New York Fed President John Williams on Wednesday and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday Hirsch, editor of the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the expiration of April is often positive for stock prices. The Dow Industrials, for example, has risen in 26 of the past 33 years in the week of the April expiry, recording an average gain over that interval of 1 .23% Week Ahead Calendar Monday 8:30 a.m. ET: Empire State Manufacturing Index (April) 10 a.m. ET: NAHB Housing Market Index (April) Earnings: Charles Schwab, M&T Bank, State Street, JB Hunt Transport Tuesday 8:30 a.m. ET: Housing starts and building permits (March) Earnings: Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Bank of NY Mellon, Netflix, United Airlines, Western Alliance, Interactive Brokers Wednesday 7 a.m. ET : New York Fed President John Williams speaks at New York University Revenues: Travelers Cos., Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, Abbott Laboratories, Baker Hughes, IBM, Tesla, Alcoa Thursday 8 a.m. 30 a.m. ET: Unemployment Insurance Claims (week ended April 15) 8:30 a.m. ET: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (April) 10 a.m. ET: Existing Home Sales (March) 7:45 p.m. ET: The President of Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker speaks on economic outlook Earnings: AT&T, American Express, DR Horton, AutoNation, Blackstone, Truist Financial, Fifth Third Bank, Comerica, Taiwan Semiconductor, Huntington Bancshares, CSX, Seagate Technology Friday 9:45 a.m. ET: S&P Global US composite PMI (April) Earnings: Freeport-McMoRan, Regions Financial, Procter & Gamble and Schlumberger CNBC’s Alexander Harring, Sarah Min, Robert Hum, Michael Bloom and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

