Senator Rick Scott issues weekly update on Bidens inflation crisis





WASHINGTON DC – Today, Senator Rick Scott released a weekly update on his actions to deal with the US debt crisis and rising inflation following the Bureau of Labor Statistics release ( BLS) consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) figures for March, which showed inflation continued to rise. Since Joe Biden became president, the CPI has increased by 15.4% and the PPI by 16.7% over the past two years. At the beginning of the week, following the last CPI announcement by the BLS, Senator Scott released the following statement. Senator Rick Scott said: ‘I grew up in poverty, lived in social housing and watched my parents struggle to support us. I think about that and what my mom went through every day as I travel to Florida and hear from families about how inflation is making it nearly impossible to make ends meet. Since Joe Biden took office, inflation has risen 15.4% and has remained extraordinarily high. Now, by ignoring the opportunity to solve this problem with the debt ceiling, Biden is showing that he has no plan to put the US tax house in order. We cannot accept this. Now is the time for structural spending reforms that bring fiscal sanity back to the United States. Now is the time to make sure we put Americans back to work and put real work demands on federal programs. Now is the time to reduce bureaucracy so that American businesses can once again thrive and break free from the mass of paperwork imposed by heavy regulations in Washington. If we don’t do these things, stop the reckless spending, balance the budget and grow our economy – inflation will continue to weigh on the bank accounts of families everywhere. American families deserve better than this broken status quo. Since his election to the US Senate, Senator Scott has repeatedly called for action to deal with the US debt crisis and the adverse effects of inflation. Click on HERE for a full list of his statements and actions on this pressing issue. Also, click HERE for Senator Scott’s monthly economic snapshot. See more from this week on Twitter: ###

