London Stock Exchange Bitcoin Futures and Options Offering





Institutions are looking for opportunities to provide exposure to crypto in a regulated environment.

The London Stock Exchange and Global Futures and Options offer Bitcoin Futures and Options services. The growing popularity and wider adoption of cryptocurrencies is attracting a lot of attention from traditional institutions. Bitcoin (BTC), among all crypto assets, has its leading position and hence has justified its notoriety. Looking for the same, the London Stock Exchange announced the Bitcoin Futures and Options trading offering. According to Reuters, the partnership between the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and digital trading platform focused on crypto derivatives Global Futures and Options (GFO-X) has brought the Bitcoin (BTC) trading offerings. It would be the country’s first regulated Bitcoin index futures and options derivatives trading and clearing services. In addition, it has been suggested that LSEF’s Paris-based clearing unit LCH SA launch a specific clearing service dubbed DigitalAssetClear. It will take care of GFO-x dollar-denominated, cash-settled digital assets. The trading platform, Global Futures and Options (GFO-X), is a digital asset derivative seeking startup focused on global institutional investors. It is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK financial regulator. The GFO-X cash-settled bitcoin index derivatives service is pending regulatory approvals of LCH SA by French and European regulators. After the process, the service is expected to launch towards the end of 2023. Reuters reported that Chicago-based CME Group and exchange holding company CBOE have already entered the space. While the former offered bitcoin futures and options, the latter acquired ErisX, a Chicago-based crypto exchange, in May last year. While other rivals include Deutsche Boerse, which reportedly plans to launch dollar and euro-denominated futures, the German multinational is looking to launch the FTSE bitcoin index by April 17, Monday. Head of LCH DigtialAssetClear, Frank Soussan, said Bitcoin Index (BTC) futures and options are among the asset classes that are experiencing rapid growth. This growth is attracting more interest from institutional investors who are constantly seeking exposure to such opportunities within the regulated environment. Offering centralized clearing for these dollar-denominated, cash-settled crypto derivatives contracts on GFO-X is an important development for the market. The service is a powerful combination of GFO-X’s high performance technology and optimized contract specifications with LCH’s proven risk management capabilities. GFO-X co-founder and CEO Arnab Sen said the broader crypto market has seen such events, raising concerns about a safe and regulated space for financial institutions to initiate transactions. on a large scale, guaranteeing the protection of their assets. As the first centrally regulated and cleared UK trading platform focused entirely on digital asset futures and options, our shared vision is to ensure that derivatives trading and clearing requirements of digital assets and growing demand can be met in a secure and highly regulated environment. Latest posts by Andrew Smith (see everything)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2023/04/14/bitcoin-futures-and-options-offering-from-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related